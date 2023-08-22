NYC Mayor Adams kick offs Israel trip with Jerusalem tour

New York City Mayor Eric Adams toured the Mahane Yehuda market and met with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on the first day of his first visit to Israel as mayor on Monday.

Adams kicked off his visit with a visit to the Jerusalem Campus for the Arts at an event hosted by the UJA-Federation of New York and the Combat Antisemitism Movement. The mayor met with Jewish, Muslim, and Christian religious leaders at the event.

Our trip is about fostering deeper connections between New York City and Israel. It's to learn about new technologies and approaches to build safer and more sustainable cities. But it is also a moment for us to unite and become practitioners of our common faith and values. pic.twitter.com/0GDcZtNoo7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2023

“We’re now at a moment that, I believe, that we have to transcend our desire and our faith to move from worshipers to become practitioners,” said Adams at the event. “What we learn in our synagogues, our churches, our mosques, and our temples cannot really remain in the sterilized environment of our places of faith. We cannot be a globe with so much faith, but we see so much devastation. We must live who we say we are. It has to be more than just reading, we now have to start believing.”

Combat Antisemitism Movement Advisory Board Chair Natan Sharansky welcomed Adams, stating "On my last visit to New York, I could meet with leaders of so many different communities, faiths, and organizations, and you can see here tonight the representatives of so many different groups. And in spite of whatever is said, Israel, and Jerusalem, is a very good place for all these people to meet, work, and live together, and to fight for our mutual desire to live in freedom and peace."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks with Combat Antisemitism Movement Advisory Board Chair Natan Sharansky in Jerusalem. (credit: Adam Sherez)

Combat Antisemitism Movement CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa stated as well that "Mayor Adams has shown a dedicated commitment to fighting antisemitism and religious bigotry of all forms, and we are so pleased to welcome him to Israel. Last fall, at the Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens, Greece, we recognized Mayor Adams with the CAM Civil Leadership Award for his proactive leadership and steadfast allyship in securing and nurturing Jewish life in New York City, and we look forward to continued collaboration with him in the collective effort to build a better future, free of discrimination, hatred, and prejudice, for the Jewish people and all humanity.”

.@NYCMayor tours Jaffa street and the Machane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/qsjARK9TEW — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) August 21, 2023

Later in the day, Adams met with Lion and joined the mayor of Israel's capital on a tour of the Mahane Yehuda shuk. Video from the tour showed the mayors enjoying a festive meal at a restaurant in the market, with Adams getting up at one point to play a beat on a drum with musicians at the meal.

Even after taking the red eye to Israel, @NYCMayor Adams isn't missing a beat – literally! #Jerusalemvibes pic.twitter.com/P2XRWWMle1 — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) August 21, 2023

Adams also visited the Toldos Avraham Yitzchak Rebbe, who was recently hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem's Ein Kerem, according to photos shared by the Belaaz Jewish news outlet. Joel Eisdorfer, a senior advisor to the mayor who is also on the trip, is a hassid of the rebbe.

Adams to meet with protest leaders, Netanyahu on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Adams will continue his trip with a meeting with leaders in the anti-judicial reform protest movements, followed by a visit to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

Later in the day, the mayor will meet with Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, followed by a roundtable with business leaders hosted by Andrew Abir, deputy governor of the Bank of Israel.

Adams will later visit the Western Wall and will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the evening. The mayor will end off the day at a reception with non-profit leaders hosted by the UJA-Federation of New York.