The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel's judicial reform law may harm Jews' right of return, NGO claims

Efforts to overturn the reasonableness clause have brought up a range of issues within Israeli society, lawyers warn it may affect the foundational right of Jews to move to Israel.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 13:47

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2023 13:48
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh. (photo credit: FLASH90)
NEW IMMIGRANTS from North America disembark at Ben-Gurion Airport after a flight arranged by Nefesh B’Nefesh.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

The judicial reform's reasonableness standard law may harm the Jewish right of return to Israel and the fight against antisemitism, the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (IJL) argued on Monday in its amicus brief application to the High Court of Justice ahead of the September 12 hearing.

The IJL, a non-governmental organization that works on behalf of the legal interests of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, said that it was making an exception to its practice of not addressing domestic Israeli issues due to the impact that the July 24 basic law amendment may have on global Jewry. The motion was filed by former Canadian justice minister Prof. Irwin Cotler and NGO president Meir Linzen, and the group is being represented by major Israel law firm Herzog Fox & Neeman.

"[The common law doctrine was] a significant element of Israeli administrative law and an important tool in the toolbox of the Israeli courts in exercising judicial review that guaranteed the effective defense of human rights and protection of the right to a fair hearing."

The International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists

The right of return is a constitutional right that has also been enshrined in Basic Law: The Nation-State of the Jewish people, but doesn't fall under the rights protected by Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty or Basic Law: Freedom of Occupation, which means that it is not protected by judicial review. The IJL said that up until now, administrative law cases involving the right of return have been reviewed under the reasonableness standard. With the reasonableness law restricting judicial review of "unreasonable" government and ministerial administrative decisions, they were concerned that future decisions could be made to deprive some Jews of the right to immigrate to Israel.

The ability for all Jewish people to make aliyah is a cornerstone of the Jewish character of the Israeli state, and harming this right thereby undermines this fundamental principle, said IJL.

Other human rights are also left vulnerable to the executive branch's excesses without reasonableness standard, the NGO said. The common law doctrine was "a significant element of Israeli administrative law and an important tool in the toolbox of the Israeli courts in exercising judicial review that guaranteed the effective defense of human rights and protection of the right to a fair hearing." With more limited protection of human rights, Israel's compliance with international treaties is brought into question.

MEMBERS OF Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition applaud his speech yesterday at the Knesset. Will they continue to give him a Standing O? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MEMBERS OF Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition applaud his speech yesterday at the Knesset. Will they continue to give him a Standing O? (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli citizens also need these rights protected to ensure that they are receiving a fair hearing by an independent body that has the ability to effectively address the concerns of applicants.

The reasonableness law could also cause an increase in antisemitism by providing tinder to anti-Israel groups that criticize Israel, said IJL. At the same time, the government's policies were causing Israeli and Jewish students to distance themselves from the state.

IJL said that it has served as an amicus curiae in multiple international legal forums, and its role, expertise, and experience put it well placed to provide needed context and information on these issues.

Clash of the NGOs

Right and left-wing organizations have begun to file amicus briefs ahead of the September 12 hearing on reasonableness. The Israeli Law Professors' Forum for Democracy and Im Tirzu filed applications on Sunday. The forum argued that it had valuable research on the improper preparation of the reasonableness law in the Knesset. Im Tirzu contended that the court lacked the authority to review and strike down judicial reform amendments and that a voice on the right was needed to explore this point. The court has never before struck down a basic law amendment. The respondents are expected to file their own responses to the petitions by September 3.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by