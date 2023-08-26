US Chief of Staff says he intends to visit Israel after retirement

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said that he intends to visit Israel again after retiring from his position in the military in an interview with the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday.

Exclusive interview with the IDF Chief of the General Staff and the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on his farewell visit in Israel pic.twitter.com/9V8F2VocDv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 25, 2023

When asked what his favorite city to visit in Israel is, Milley responded that his favorite city is Jerusalem, but added that he also loves Tel Aviv and many other places in the country.

The general, who was making his farewell visit to Israel, also issued a farewell wish to the State of Israel, saying "We have two countries, the United States and Israel, with common values and in fact, the United States, as you well know, was the first country to recognize Israel back in 1948. So we have tremendous common values and we have common interests. So what I wish the IDF and what I wish the people of Israel is peace and security."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also asked IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi what he wishes Milley, with Halevi responding "I wish General Milley great success and I wish for Israel to be part of the general's future success."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi grants US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley a badge of honor. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Milley responded to Halevy, saying "I think that will be true. I think that I'll have an opportunity to come back here as a civilian and in retirement, and I intend to do that."

The US chief of staff explained that he had come to Israel several times, with the first time being when he was a captain serving in the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula.

"I always have fond memories because it was the IDF, it was the Israeli military, that saved one of my soldiers' lives, and I'm always grateful for that," added Milley.

Milley's last visit to Israel as chief of staff

Milley arrived in Israel earlier this week for his farewell visit to Israel as he nears the end of his term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley was awarded a badge of honor by Halevi, as thanks and appreciation for years of deep partnership between the two military forces.

At an honor guard welcoming Milley, Halevi stated "your term was characterized by unprecedented joint actions and operational coordination in which we significantly improved stability in the Middle East. The strategic alliance between Israel and the United States continues to be a significant pillar of our national security, and it has strengthened in the past two years with the transition of the IDF to CENTCOM, under your leadership and under your command."