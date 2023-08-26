The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US Chief of Staff says he intends to visit Israel after retirement

The US chief of staff recounted his first visit to Israel while he was serving as a peacekeeper in the Sinai Peninsula.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2023 23:48
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (right) at the Kirya military headquarters. August 22, 2023 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley (left) with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (right) at the Kirya military headquarters. August 22, 2023
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley said that he intends to visit Israel again after retiring from his position in the military in an interview with the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday.

When asked what his favorite city to visit in Israel is, Milley responded that his favorite city is Jerusalem, but added that he also loves Tel Aviv and many other places in the country.

The general, who was making his farewell visit to Israel, also issued a farewell wish to the State of Israel, saying "We have two countries, the United States and Israel, with common values and in fact, the United States, as you well know, was the first country to recognize Israel back in 1948. So we have tremendous common values and we have common interests. So what I wish the IDF and what I wish the people of Israel is peace and security."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit also asked IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi what he wishes Milley, with Halevi responding "I wish General Milley great success and I wish for Israel to be part of the general's future success."

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi grants US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley a badge of honor. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi grants US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley a badge of honor. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Milley responded to Halevy, saying "I think that will be true. I think that I'll have an opportunity to come back here as a civilian and in retirement, and I intend to do that."

The US chief of staff explained that he had come to Israel several times, with the first time being when he was a captain serving in the Multinational Force and Observers in the Sinai Peninsula.

"I always have fond memories because it was the IDF, it was the Israeli military, that saved one of my soldiers' lives, and I'm always grateful for that," added Milley.

Milley's last visit to Israel as chief of staff

Milley arrived in Israel earlier this week for his farewell visit to Israel as he nears the end of his term as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Milley was awarded a badge of honor by Halevi, as thanks and appreciation for years of deep partnership between the two military forces.

At an honor guard welcoming Milley, Halevi stated "your term was characterized by unprecedented joint actions and operational coordination in which we significantly improved stability in the Middle East. The strategic alliance between Israel and the United States continues to be a significant pillar of our national security, and it has strengthened in the past two years with the transition of the IDF to CENTCOM, under your leadership and under your command."



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
3

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
4

Archaeologists uncover 3,800-year-old vaulted passageway in Jezreel Valley

Aerial view showing stone-covered plaza scheduled for future excavation to access the passageway with the corbelled vault, Tel Shimron.
5

US must reduce aid given to Israel, Republican candidate Ramaswamy says

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Day Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., July 28, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by