Yair Netanyahu ordered to pay NIS 130,000 in sex defamation lawsuit

Yair Netanyahu made social media posts claiming that a Blue and White activist had an affair with then-party leader Benny Gantz.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 30, 2023 12:27
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Prime minister's son Yair Netanyahu must pay NIS 130,000 to a junior Blue and White political activist after defaming her as having an affair with National Unity MK Benny Gantz, the Kfar Saba Magistrate's Court ruled on Wednesday morning.

The compensation, which included court costs, is shy of the NIS 500,000 claim by Dana Kashdi over Netanyahu's two social media posts during the 2020 Knesset election campaign implying that she had extramarital relations with Gantz.

Netanyahu insisted that his two Twitter posts about Kashdi and Gantz were innocent and didn't explicitly state or imply anything untoward, but Judge Ronan Peleg concluded that any reasonable person would be able to understand the insinuations being made by the tweets, especially given the context of other social media posts.

How did the posts constitute as defamation?

Netanyahu was making at the time consistent and daily allegations against Gantz about his sex life and alleged infidelity, according to the court, and the insinuation was that Kashdi was another one of Gantz's supposed lovers. Netanyahu still had no proof about Gantz's alleged affairs more than three years later, said Peleg.

Kashdi was a secondary target used by chance to stage an attack on Gantz, and according to the court, Netanyahu was indifferent to how the tweets would besmirch her good name and the associated consequences.

Yair Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on the Netanyahu family's lawsuit against former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on January 10, 2022. (credit: POOL/AVSHALOM SASSONI) Yair Netanyahu arrives for a court hearing on the Netanyahu family's lawsuit against former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert at the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on January 10, 2022. (credit: POOL/AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The court rejected assertions that Kashdi used the attention created by the posts to her benefit because she was interviewed by news outlets.

"It is appropriate for every person, and especially for the son of the prime minister of Israel, whose number of followers as mentioned is very large, to demonstrate self-restraint and caution in statements and publications."

Kfar Saba Magistrate Court

At the time, Netanyahu had almost 140,000 followers on his Twitter account.

"It is appropriate for every person, and especially for the son of the prime minister of Israel, whose number of followers as mentioned is very large, to demonstrate self-restraint and caution in statements and publications," said the court.



