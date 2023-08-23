The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rothman, Yair Netanyahu seek restraining orders against protesters

Simcha Rothman filed a restraining order against a group of over 400 people who sought to disrupt his vacation.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:42

Updated: AUGUST 23, 2023 13:43
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee seen during a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 20, 2023 (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee seen during a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 20, 2023
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair filed restraining orders against protesters and activists who they said have been stalking them in recent days.

Along with his wife, Rothman, who is also chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, filed on Tuesday a restraining order against a group of over 400 people who they said were tracking and organizing harassment against them and their family.

Weinberg Smadar and 21 other organizers allegedly set up WhatsApp groups that were used to share information about the Rothman family’s location during their vacation in the north of Israel. In messages published by the Rothman, the group called to chase the MK and not allow him to rest and enjoy himself.

Why is Simcha Rothman filing a restraining order?

Rothman argued in the filing that a vacation with his small children was beyond the scope of public activity and his duties as a politician. Rothman demanded that content related to tracking him and invading his family’s privacy be removed.

While leaders of the anti-judicial reform protest movement claimed that Rothman’s request had been rejected, and that and “the same will be done to the coup d’etat laws he is trying to promote,” the court had recommended that the family file a civil lawsuit against the activists, and that a hearing on the restraining order would be held Sunday. Invasion of privacy and following a person to harass them my be a criminal or civil issue, according to the Rothman team.

MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Demonstration is an important and sacred right, but persecution, disruption and harassment are violations of the law,” said Rothman.

Not all of the protesters would be included at this point to streamline the process, Rothman’s lawyer reportedly said.

The Kaplan Force protest group said that Rothman’s restraining order request was bullying and indicates weakness and fear. The protesters said that they would increase their protests and reach Rothman anywhere.

“Those who shut other’s mouths like a dictator in the Constitutional Committee continue to keep shutting mouths and violate the right to protest,” said Kaplan.

Yair Netanyahu files restraining order against left-wing activist

Walla reported on Wednesday that Yair Netanyahu filed his own restraining order in recent days against a left-wing activist who he said was allegedly following him throughout the country and financing others to be able to do the same.

Netanyahu said that there was fear that the person would cause him injury, and demanded the removal of content invading his privacy.

Rothman and Netanyahu are not the only public figures who have filed restraining orders in recent months.

Likud MK Danny Danon filed a restraining order on July 10 against a protester who had installed barbed wire in front of the politician’s home, and engaged in loud demonstrations in the extremely early and late hours of the day. After the restraining order was issued, the protester pledged in court not to approach Danon’s home. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by