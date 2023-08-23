Rothman, Yair Netanyahu seek restraining orders against protesters

Religious Zionist Party MK Simcha Rothman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair filed restraining orders against protesters and activists who they said have been stalking them in recent days.

Along with his wife, Rothman, who is also chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, filed on Tuesday a restraining order against a group of over 400 people who they said were tracking and organizing harassment against them and their family.

Weinberg Smadar and 21 other organizers allegedly set up WhatsApp groups that were used to share information about the Rothman family’s location during their vacation in the north of Israel. In messages published by the Rothman, the group called to chase the MK and not allow him to rest and enjoy himself.

Why is Simcha Rothman filing a restraining order?

Rothman argued in the filing that a vacation with his small children was beyond the scope of public activity and his duties as a politician. Rothman demanded that content related to tracking him and invading his family’s privacy be removed.

While leaders of the anti-judicial reform protest movement claimed that Rothman’s request had been rejected, and that and “the same will be done to the coup d’etat laws he is trying to promote,” the court had recommended that the family file a civil lawsuit against the activists, and that a hearing on the restraining order would be held Sunday. Invasion of privacy and following a person to harass them my be a criminal or civil issue, according to the Rothman team.

MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee leads a Committee meeting on the planned judicial reform, at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Demonstration is an important and sacred right, but persecution, disruption and harassment are violations of the law,” said Rothman.

Not all of the protesters would be included at this point to streamline the process, Rothman’s lawyer reportedly said.

The Kaplan Force protest group said that Rothman’s restraining order request was bullying and indicates weakness and fear. The protesters said that they would increase their protests and reach Rothman anywhere.

“Those who shut other’s mouths like a dictator in the Constitutional Committee continue to keep shutting mouths and violate the right to protest,” said Kaplan.

Yair Netanyahu files restraining order against left-wing activist

Walla reported on Wednesday that Yair Netanyahu filed his own restraining order in recent days against a left-wing activist who he said was allegedly following him throughout the country and financing others to be able to do the same.

Netanyahu said that there was fear that the person would cause him injury, and demanded the removal of content invading his privacy.

Rothman and Netanyahu are not the only public figures who have filed restraining orders in recent months.

Likud MK Danny Danon filed a restraining order on July 10 against a protester who had installed barbed wire in front of the politician’s home, and engaged in loud demonstrations in the extremely early and late hours of the day. After the restraining order was issued, the protester pledged in court not to approach Danon’s home.