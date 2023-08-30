Terrorist killed after stabbing attack at Jerusalem light rail station

A stabbing attack took place at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, according to Israel Police.

The attacker was killed on-site after stabbing a 25-year-old man.

Magen David Adom paramedics responded to the incident and reported that the victim is moderate condition. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital for further care.

The scene of the stabbing attack on Shimon HaTzadik St. in Jerusalem on August 30, 2023. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

Spokespeople from the hospital reported that the victim was stable and fully conscious upon arrival.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.