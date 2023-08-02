The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Coalition, opposition MKs condemn criticism of IDF senior general

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke out early against Likud MK Avihai Boaron after the latter accused Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox of valuing Palestinians over Israelis.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 15:28

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 15:59
Opposition leader Yair Lapid addresses the press after the reasonableness standard passes into law. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Opposition leader Yair Lapid addresses the press after the reasonableness standard passes into law.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Opposition head Yair Lapid chimed in on Twitter Wednesday against negative remarks made against a senior IDF general, saying that “attacks from the coalition on the general of the Central Command must stop.”

He continued, "this government is hurting the IDF and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should condemn these statements.”

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke out early against Likud MK Avichay Boaron on Tuesday after the latter accused Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs of valuing Palestinians over Israelis.

What did the Likud MK say about a senior IDF general?

Boaron’s comments, made following Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Ma'aleh Adumim in which six Israelis were injured prior to the terrorist being killed, were directed at Fuchs, who heads the IDF Central Command. In the interview on KAN Reshet Bet, the MK, who joined the Knesset after Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem resigned in accordance with the Norwegian Law, accused Fuchs of valuing freedom of movement for Palestinians over the security of Israelis. “Allowing freedom of movement for Palestinians is more important than protecting Israelis,” Boaron said.

In response, Gallant wrote on Twitter that ”Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs is a professional officer [who] dedicates his life to the defense of the people of Israel.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a recognition ceremony for the IDF reserve soldiers, in the Israeli parliament on June 13, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Any attack on IDF officers by public figures undermines Israel's security."

Halevi added in a separate statement that "Fuchs is a warrior and a moral and outstanding commander.

"Under his command, the commanders and soldiers work day and night to ensure the safety of all residents of the West Bank. Any statement that impugns his considerations and his commitment to the security of Israel's citizens has no merit and deserves all condemnation."

National Unity leader Benny Gantz also wrote on Twitter, writing that "There has never been a coalition whose members have harmed the IDF like the current one… who were so blind to security considerations.

“General Yehuda Fuchs is a warrior… who has been protecting the citizens of Israel for decades… night and day to protect the residents of Judea and Samaria.”

He concluded that “the time has come for the prime minister to back up the IDF with actions before the words of incitement take a heavy toll on us.”

Boaron argued that Fuchs tries to make policy recommendations unfavorable to Israelis and said that these recommendations harm attempts at making fighting terror a top priority.

Boaron added to his comments after the fact, stating that IDF generals are not immune to criticism, saying, “I apologize that Fuchs and others interpreted criticism as a personal attack, even when the criticism is said with respect.”

He was backed up by Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Limor Son Har-Melech, who said on Wednesday on Kol Berama radio, “I unequivocally back the commend by Boaron.” She also pointed her finger at Gallant, saying that “he knowingly endangers the lives of the residents of Judea and Samaria,” and ostensibly calling for his removal. “I would prefer a different defense minister,” she said.

MK Yitzhak Kreuzer, who is also a member of Otzma Yehudit, sought to distance himself from Son Har-Melech, saying on Army Radio that “This is not the way. We must protect the dignity of those who give their lives.”

Maj.-Gen. Fuchs has served in the army for more than 35 years, initially serving as a paratrooper before working his way up to become the military attaché to the United States. Since 2021 he has led the Central Command, one of four regional commands of the army. They are responsible for protecting Judea and Samaria and preventing terror attacks in the region.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by