IDF general values Palestinians over Israelis, Likud MK claims

The comments, made following a terrorist attack in Ma'aleh Adumim, were directed towards Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, head of the IDF Central Command.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 1, 2023 22:13

Updated: AUGUST 1, 2023 22:22
Yehuda Fuchs speaks during his swearing in ceremony held at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem on August 11, 2021 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Yehuda Fuchs speaks during his swearing in ceremony held at the IDF Central Command headquarters in Jerusalem on August 11, 2021
(photo credit: FLASH90)

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant criticized Likud MK Avihai Boaron on Tuesday after the latter accused a senior IDF general of valuing Palestinians over Israelis.

The comments, made following a terrorist attack in Ma'aleh Adumim, were directed towards Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, head of the IDF Central Command.

"Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fuchs is a professional officer [who] dedicates his life to the defense of the people of Israel," Gallant said over Twitter.

"Any attack on IDF officers by public figures undermines Israel's security."

"Fuchs is a warrior and a moral and outstanding commander," Halevi said in a statement. 

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on July 18, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on July 18, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Under his command, the commanders and soldiers work day and night to ensure the safety of all residents of the West Bank. Any statement that impugns his considerations and his commitment to the security of Israel's citizens has no merit and deserves all condemnation."

What did the Likud MK say about an IDF general?

Earlier, in an interview on KAN Reshet Bet, Boaron, a settler activist who joined the Knesset after Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem resigned in accordance with the Norwegian Law, accused Fuchs of valuing freedom of movement for Palestinians over the security of Israelis.

Boaron argued that Fuchs tries to make policy recommendations unfavorable to Israelis and said that these recommendations harm attempts at making fighting terror a top priority. 



