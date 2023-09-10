Morocco was ravaged by an earthquake; Israel could be next - experts

Israel could soon witness the same devastating scenes as Morocco, given the government's failure to prepare for the earthquake experts predict will soon rock this country.

This sobering message was delivered by Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman in a video address on Sunday.

"Six months ago, it was Turkey. On [Friday], Morocco faced a fatal earthquake. The State of Israel continues to neglect earthquake preparedness despite these stark reminders," Englman said. "Instead of waiting for an investigative committee after a catastrophe, it is imperative that the prime minister and the pertinent ministries promptly address the country's shortcomings."

Why will Israel face a devastating earthquake?

Israel is located at the juncture of the African and Arabian tectonic plates and, therefore, faces an elevated seismic threat. The African plate is split along a north-south axis known as the "Dead Sea" or "Syrian-African" Rift that extends from southern Turkey through Syria, Lebanon, the Jordan Rift Valley, the Arava Valley, the Gulf of Aqaba, the Red Sea, and southwards along the eastern coast of Africa. Regions closest to these rift zones are particularly susceptible to significant earthquakes.

Dr. Ariel Heimann, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies and a geologist, explained that earthquakes along the Syrian-African Rift in Israel can be traced back as far as the eighth century and have occurred around every 80 years. The last major quake - magnitude six or higher - was in 1995 in the Eilat region. The country was only not devastated because it struck south and not north of Eilat. A general view of damage in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki)

Many small earthquakes that are barely felt occur in the region regularly and pass without incidence. However, Heimann said, assuming a high likelihood of another strong quake between southern Lebanon and the southern Dead Sea within the next 50 years is reasonable.

"An earthquake of significant magnitude in Israel is not a question of 'if' but 'when,'" Heimann stressed. "The disaster in Morocco serves as another warning sign for Israel. Such an earthquake, or perhaps even stronger, is only a matter of time."

He said the next earthquake could be 10 minutes, 10, 20, or 50 years away. Even with all the new technology, there is no way to predict an earthquake.

"Unlike threats controlled by humans, such as the Iranian threat, Hezbollah, or internal rifts, an earthquake is uncontrollable, and the critical issue is preparing for it to minimize its damages," Heimann said.

He noted that most politicians hope and believe "it won't happen in their term." As such, they tend to talk about earthquake preparedness and form committees but take little swift action.

"There are things that are being done, but too slowly and hopefully not too late," he told The Jerusalem Post.

A comptroller report released in the spring evaluated the earthquake readiness of five municipalities located along the Syrian-African Rift: Beit She'an, Tiberias, Safed, Kiryat Shmona, and the Hatzor HaGlilit local council. The report presented a picture of failure over many years in the country's preparedness for an earthquake.

In his address on Sunday, Englman highlighted two data points from that report: 93% of buildings in the periphery in need of reinforcement have not been, and 70% of schools that need support have yet to be reinforced.

The data is even more striking, he said, when the cost of reinforcement in addition to the mitigation of buildings in the five local authorities that were examined is only approximately 2.34 billion NIS.

Heimann emphasized the need for swift measures, including exercises, long-term planning, and implementing a short-term warning system. He identified three critical priorities: reinforcing public and private structures, educating the population, and establishing an authoritative entity with a substantial budget to oversee preparedness in advance, as well as managing the aftermath of an earthquake.

"Unfortunately, we do not currently have such an entity, and the subject is undefined and scattered," he said.

Dr. Dorit Nitzan, director of the Master's Program in Emergency Medicine at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev's School of Public Health, added that training must be established on a community level and that people should be educated and trained on how to serve each other in case emergency personnel have trouble gaining access.

In addition, the Home Front Command offers resources for preparing for such a disaster, such as how to reinforce your own home and what to keep at home, like food, water and batteries.

Approximately 800,000 people died due to earthquakes worldwide between 1990 and 2018, the comptroller wrote. The annual average of the total financial damages caused by earthquakes worldwide between 1990 and 2018 was approximately 34.5 billion US dollars.

"People are going to die," said Nitzan, who formerly served as the Regional Emergency Director for the European Region of the World Health Organization and, therefore, has her share of earthquakes and their aftermath.

"We know we are sitting in an unstable area. We know we cannot prevent earthquakes. We can decrease and mitigate damage."

She said it is time for the country to understand how much it is ready to invest in saving lives.

"Every day we act toward prevention, preparedness and readiness will mean more lives saved," Nitzan said. Every day of delay could mean the opposite.

"It is time for the government to take responsibility instead of shirking it," Yishai Roth, the Shoval Group vice CEO, said concerning the matter.

"It's better to act one hour early," Englman concluded.