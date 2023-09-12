56 years later: Mystery IDF soldier of iconic shofar photo identified

In the aftermath of the Six Day War, a resonating image made its way across the nation: a poignant snapshot of an unidentified soldier sounding a shofar at the newly liberated Western Wall. This touching scene was immortalized as a Jewish New Year's card, reaching countless households. Yet, for 56 years, the identity of the soldier remained enigmatic. Now, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the tale unwinds with the revelation of 81-year-old Yaakov Cohen.

The shofar's deep call at the Western Wall became an emblematic moment of the war. Captured in a multitude of photos, one particularly stood out — a soldier, visibly moved, blowing the shofar. This photo, showcased in the IDF Bamahaneh newspaper and international outlets, also inspired a Rosh Hashanah card. The artistic rendition even adorned the soldier with a red beret.

Who was this mysterious IDF soldier? Untangling a mystery since the Six Day War

The mystery began to untangle during a recent tour of the Ammunition Hill National Heritage Site in Jerusalem's Shikun Pagi neighborhood. There, Cohen, reminiscing about his past, recounted his time as a reserve soldier and a heartfelt journey to deliver a Torah scroll to the Western Wall. En route, an elder handed him a shofar, his eyes filled with hope. Cohen, amid the sporadic gunfire, made a promise to honor the elder's wish. Days later, to his surprise, his image was everywhere, including on the treasured New Year card. "It deeply touched my heart," he shared.

A postcard of the iconic photo of IDF soldier Yaakov Cohen blowing a shofar at the Western Wall. (credit: Courtesy Yaakov Cohen)

Ketri Ma'oz, CEO of the Ammunition Hill National Heritage Site, highlighted the importance of this discovery. "The tale of the shofar at the Western Wall has remained a captivating narrative. It stands as a symbol of the Six Day War. With Yaakov's story, we not only unveil a mystery but also enrich our historical understanding for future generations."