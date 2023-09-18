Bruno Mars faces calls to cancel Tel Aviv concert

Pop sensation Bruno Mars is facing mounting pressure from advocacy groups, including Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), a pro-BDS group, to cancel his upcoming concert in Tel Aviv, expected to take place in October. The event, scheduled to take place at Hayarkon Park, has sparked outrage due to its association with the Israeli government’s policies and practices in the region.

JVP and various movement partners have called on Mars to reconsider his decision to perform in Tel Aviv, citing concerns over the Israeli government’s use of such concerts to “divert attention from the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“This is a crime against humanity in international law.” JVP letter

In an open letter addressed to the artist, JVP wrote that “by playing in Tel Aviv, you would be crossing an international picket line,” the letter states. “Whatever your intentions may be, Israel’s far-Right government, its most racist, homophobic, and authoritarian ever, will embrace and promote your performance to whitewash, or art-wash, its crimes against Palestinians.”

The letter asserts that the Israeli government and its supporters use international artists’ performances in Israel as propaganda.

“Israel’s discriminatory and racist policies and practices have led Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, leading Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, and Palestinian human rights organizations to conclude that Israel imposes a system of apartheid against the Indigenous Palestinian people,” the letter continues. “This is a crime against humanity in international law.” Bruno Mars and Beyonce on stage at the 2016 Super Bowl. (credit: REUTERS)

Critics argue that Mars’ performance could be interpreted as condoning the violence and oppression the Israeli government allegedly commits against Palestinians on a daily basis.

Notably, other artists like Sam Smith, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Lauryn Hill, and Big Thief chose to cancel performances in Israel, citing similar concerns, according to JVP.

The controversy surrounding Mars’ concert comes after all tickets for both shows sold out rapidly. Live Nation, the event's promoter, is reportedly considering adding a third show to meet the high demand.

As fans eagerly await Mars’ decision, the international community watches as well to see whether the artist will use his platform to make a statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Mars’ concerts in Tel Aviv are scheduled for October 4th and 7th.

