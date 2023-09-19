Israel's top intelligence and security agencies, the Mossad and the Shin Bet, will hire approximately 200 ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students as part of their national service, according to a report circulated Monday on Israeli media.

As part of a new initiative, the yeshiva students will be put through rigorous specialized training before serving in their roles for two years.

The plan, which comes as the haredi Knesset factions negotiate with the government for an IDF exemption bill for yeshiva students, was approved by Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel following consultations last week with respective agency heads David Barnea and Ronen Bar.

Funding for the program will be provided by the Intelligence Ministry and the National Service Authority.

Israelis want ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve

In a poll published last week by the INSS, 68% of the general Israeli public opposed the Knesset bill that would grant a blanket exemption for haredim from IDF service.

Around one-third of parents with children ages 16-18, meaning in the middle of the IDF recruitment years, said they would discourage their children from joining combat units, or possibly military service entirely, if the bill passes, according to the survey by the Tel Aviv University-based research institute.

Twenty-five percent of the respondents said they supported the bill, and 7% said they were not sure, the report said.