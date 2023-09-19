Israel's southern District Attorney's Office reached a plea agreement on Tuesday with Bedouin businessman and contractor Yacoub Abu al-Qia'an, who was convicted of contacting a foreign agent and passing on information to an enemy state - Iran.

The plea agreement stipulated that Abu al-Qia'an, previously slated to run for Knesset in 2019 on Moshe Ya'alon's Telem list, would spend twelve months in prison.

"The accused pleaded guilty and was convicted of the offenses...of providing information to an enemy and contacting a foreign agent," read the statement from the district attorney. "Due to the accused's willingness to confess, and in light of the fact that the accused was at no point charged with the intention of compromising the security of the state...the parties reached an agreement under which the state will issue a prison sentence."

Other accused Iranian spies in Israel

An Iranian Jew was arrested by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on August 11 on suspicion of spying for Iranian security forces, the agency announced.

The suspected spy, who has relatives in Israel, was detained upon landing here and admitted that he had come to gather intelligence and take photos for Iranian security officials. A tissue box for hiding camera equipment used by the suspected Iranian spy. (credit: SHIN BET)

Before coming to Israel, the suspect met with Iranian security officials and received a tissue box intended for the disposal of camera equipment, phones, mobile chargers, and money.

The suspect was told that he would receive addresses to monitor in Israel from his Iranian operator. After the investigation was completed, the Iranian Jew was refused entry to Israel and boarded a plane to head back to Iran.

The arrest came just a few days after two Israeli women and a man were acquitted in the Jerusalem District Court of passing information and involvement with an alleged Iranian spy who contacted them through Facebook and WhatsApp.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.