Riots rage along Gaza border as Israel keeps crossings shut

Palestinian riots renewed on the Gaza border on Tuesday afternoon, as the Erez crossing between the Strip and Israel remained closed to Palestinian workers.

In at least one location, Palestinian rioters appeared to cross a fence along the border during the violence.

Palestinians threw explosives at the fence during the riots and Israeli forces responded by firing tear gas and live fire.

Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City September 15, 2023 (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Riots continuing for fifth consecutive day

The riots have continued for five days in a row, although a series of sporadic riots have taken place along the border throughout the past few weeks.

After the standard closure over the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Erez crossing, which is used by Gazan workers with permits to enter and exit Israel, remained closed in response to the riots. The reopening of the crossing is subject to a situation assessment.