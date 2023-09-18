Riots renew on Gaza border, explosives thrown at fence

Palestinian riots renewed at a number of locations along the Gaza border on Monday afternoon, with explosives thrown at the border fence and IDF soldiers responding with tear gas and live fire, according to Palestinian reports.

At least one Palestinian was injured by Israeli fire.

Video from the scene showed Palestinians burning tires near the border fence and gathering along the fence and in areas near it. In recent days, Palestinian rioters have caused damage to the border fence with large explosives.

The groups which organize the riots said that they were conducting the riots on Monday to "support al-Aqsa."

The Erez Crossing through which Palestinian workers pass between the Gaza Strip and Israel was closed on Monday due to the riots. The crossing will reopen tomorrow unless a decision is made to extend the closure.