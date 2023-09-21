WATCH: Police seize 'sniper rifle,' pistols, stun grenades, close brothel

Police seized weapons and ammunition and closed a brothel during operations against organized criminal activity, Israel Police said on Thursday morning.

Four suspects were arrested in a raid on a Lod compound, which according to footage involved law enforcement tearing down the entrance with a bulldozer.

Police confiscated what they referred to as a "sniper rifle," a long gun fitted with a telescopic sight and a bipod. The firearm was presented by law enforcement with a magazine and around thirty 5.56 caliber cartridges.

Three pistols were found, including a Turkish-made pistol and a Glock with an extended magazine. Four stun grenades were also found by police.

Police said that the seizures were part of ongoing operations against illegal weapons being used in the Arab sector organized crime wave. Police seized a variety of weapons. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Combating prostitution in Israel

In Gedera, police on Wednesday night uncovered a brothel and detained the madame, a 40-year-old Ashdod resident. The police said that the operation would serve to cut off the "economic oxygen pipe" of criminal organizations, as well as deter citizens from seeking prostitution services, which is illegal.