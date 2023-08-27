Crime wave in Israel could enable terror networks in future - analysis

Israel has experienced an unprecedented number of killings this year, most of them concentrated in Arab minority communities and many linked to criminal elements. With more than 150 people killed so far this year, leading politicians have weighed in on what must be done next.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a subcommittee that is tasked with advancing the fight against crime in the Arab sector and he has said that it is unacceptable that the Arab sector suffers from acts of murder and violence. Legislation has been slow to confront various symptoms and parts of the phenomenon, such as businesses forced to pay “protection.” The threat posed to Israeli society is now growing and a new phase could emerge.

There have been calls to involve the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) in more investigations inside Israel, essentially admitting that the tools Israel has used to confront extremist groups and security threats are needed because of the tidal wave of shootings and crime. At the same time, the shootings grow, and they seem to openly harm civilian life and also politicians now in some communities.

The rising violence and presence of illegal weapons create a nexus that has been seen in other countries in which rising criminality and lawlessness can also lead to extremist groups exploiting a vacuum left by government control.

How is crime linked to terrorism?

It's worth noting here two related issues. In the past, some incidents in Israeli society have been labeled criminal when they were the result of terrorist or extremist groups. Sometimes, this is described as a “nationalist” motive compared to a “criminal” motive.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Tira. August 22, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

It is not always easy to see the difference. In 2010, two attacks near Beit Shemesh took place that took time to solve, for instance. During the May conflict in Gaza in 2021, violent incidents took place in some “mixed” cities in Israel. In Lod, reports characterized the violence as leading to a collapse of institutions and law and order and even a “civil war.” An article in 2022 titled “Israel needs to talk about the Arab riots of May 2021” provides a discussion of the competing narratives about the clashes, and hints that radicalization may occur as a result.

The link between terrorism and organized crime is well known. For instance, a 2008 paper published in the journal International Security notes that “Understanding international organized crime and terrorism in terms of networks has become a widely accepted paradigm in the field of international relations.” That article noted that recent research had shown that states were now confronting powerful threats from groups like al-Qaeda or international criminal organizations and that states might be losing the battle. It pointed to threats in places like Colombia or Mexico, but also how networks extend to Pakistan, North Korea, and other places.

It's widely believed today that groups like ISIS are on the decline. The era of chaos unleashed by 9/11 and the global war on terror has passed and now powerful states have returned to the Middle East, for instance. However, in places like the Sahel a swath of territory from Somalia to Senegal is threatened by extremist groups. These groups are gobbling up territory in places like Mali.

An article in the International Journal of Criminology in 2019 noted that “disagreements have deepened as to under what conditions terrorists and criminals collaborate or when and why terrorists decide to develop their in-house capacity to implement criminal activities.” It noted that there is a debate about whether the “crime-terror nexus flourishes in weak states or if, on the other hand, technological advancement in richer countries provides the necessary infrastructure (roads, telecommunications, etc.) for successful collaboration.” Israel, in this case, would represent a richer country with advanced technology. However, the extremist networks feed off weaker areas such as the Palestinian Authority’s collapse of control in Jenin, or the threats posed by Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in the weak state of Lebanon. Indeed, the relative weakness of the Syrian state may lead to criminal-terror activity in southern Syria with Iran-backed gangs trading in Captagon threatening Jordan.

Many well-known terrorist attacks in Europe were carried out by men with criminal backgrounds. The ability of these men to move in and out of the worlds of crime, on the periphery of society, in places like the banlieues of France, and then commit attacks, is well known. Research has also revealed this to be the case in extremist terror networks in the Netherlands. Articles at Clingenael Institute have also focused on this “crime-terrorism nexus.” The West Point Combatting Terrorism Center has also spotlighted this issue.

Considering the widespread focus on how crime and criminal networks can also be linked to extremist groups, it appears that Israel’s security concerns regarding the rising violence in parts of Israeli society, particularly in minority community areas, is a natural area of concern for what might come next.

Partners of Israel have faced off against this terror-crime nexus, not only in Europe and the Middle East but also in India. For instance, during a "No Money for Terror" Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing held in New Delhi in 2022, the UN Office of Drugs and Crime presented issues relating to “counter-terrorism and emerging trends in terror financing and crime.” According to a UNDOC report on the event, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for “zero tolerance” against terrorism; “Uprooting terrorism needs a systemic response, with joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition. Organized crime is a key source of terror funding. Action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terror.”

An article at the Institute for National Security Studies in July 2022 focused on Hezbollah’s “modus operandi of intelligence agents” in Israel and went on to note that “enlistment in Hezbollah took place in a variety of forms. Out of the ten enlistment initiatives on the part of the defendants, half were related to drug trafficking. The defendants made contact with criminal elements in Israel (who knew drug traffickers in Lebanon) or with Lebanese drug traffickers in order to smuggle drugs into Israel, and their connection with Hezbollah developed out of this activity.”

The threat of extremist groups working with criminals in Israel is already clear. The rise of violence, the discussion of how to confront it, and recent threats against officials and civilians, illustrate the emerging threat that could enter a new phase.