Christians, Jews unite to plant seeds where terror left ash

Nearly 700 Christians descended from Jerusalem to Israel’s Be’eri Forest in the western Negev desert for the dedication ceremony of the new Christian Embassy Nature Park on Thursday, the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (IECJ) announced in a joint statement later that day.

The trip was made in a show of support for Israeli communities living under the threat of regular rocket attacks from Gaza.

The Christians traveled to the Negev after attending the IECJ-sponsored Feast of Tabernacles where they held a Solidarity Gathering with the communities.

The visitors were subsequently addressed by Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council Mayor Ofir Libshtein and former MK Shai Hermesh.

Additionally, they were given a security briefing by IDF Brig Gen (Res) Amir Avivi. The Christian visitors at the solidarity gathering held at the high school of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council. (credit: ICEJ)

The Christian visitors then, along with KKL-JNF representatives, dedicated a section of the Be’eri Forest that had been revived after being scorched from repeated arson attacks from Gaza over recent years.

Palestinians from the Hamas-controlled enclave have used a variety of methods including incendiary balloons and kites to try to burn agricultural and public land in Israel.

Despite these attacks, however, a joint effort on behalf of the KKL-JNF and ICEJ has commenced to restore a 126-acre section of the Be’eri Forest that had been scorched.

This section of rejuvenated forest was renamed “Christian Embassy Nature Park” during the dedication ceremony.

“Over the past year, the Christian Embassy has renewed our partnership with Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael to help ensure Israel’s green future,” said ICEJ President Dr. Jürgen Bühler. “We are especially thrilled to be involved in this special project to restore a prime area of the popular Be’eri Forest. It will not only bring this beautiful corner of Israel’s natural landscape back to life, the new growth also will help visibly shield Israelis from harm coming from Gaza, while leaving an enduring testimony to the Israeli people that Christians care about their land and future well-being.”

What is being planted?

The Be’eri Forest rejuvenation efforts include the planting of trees that are less flammable, and therefore more resilient to arson attacks. Trees such as native oak, eucalyptus, and other broadleaf trees are among those being planted.

Additionally, these trees provide plenty of shade and grow fast even in the arid climate of the Negev.

Tulips, red anemones, and other flowering plants will also be introduced to attract more visitors and enhance the natural beauty of the park.

“The KKL-JNF’s fruitful partnership with the Christian Embassy in Jerusalem helps us make Israel green again,” Ronnie Vinnikov, head of KKL-JNF’s Resource Development and External Relations Division said. “Together, we carried out extensive restorations in the Be’eri Forest following deliberate arson attacks that caused fatal damage to the environment. We heal the environment and during the process we have also established safety and security measures for the residents of the area. I thank the many donors of the Christian Embassy – friends of Israel around the world – for their help and desire to be an important part of Israel's transformation into a blooming and always green place.”

The KKL-JNF and ICEJ’s commitment to Israeli communities in the Negev region is well established. During their trip, the Christian visitors saw sites where the ICEJ has placed over 140 bomb shelters that have and likely will continue to prove vital to the local residents.