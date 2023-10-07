Iranian hackers leak photos of former PM Ehud Barak

Iranian users on Twitter have been sharing photos and personal documents of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak in recent days. Among other things, photos of Barak's passport were published, as well as pictures of him on vacation in London, where he is seen wearing a tuxedo and holding a glass of wine.

Additionally, a picture of the leader of National Unity, Benny Gantz, wearing swimwear by the pool was also circulated.

According to the "Al-Mayadeen" network, the photos were brought by Iranian intelligence services from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who "has accumulated embarrassing materials on his political rivals over the years."

According to the same source quoted in Al-Mayadeen, the information held by the Iranians "includes details about Israeli political figures who oppose Netanyahu and personal photos of them."

"The information and photos preserved by Netanyahu include, among others, Ehud Barak, Benny Gantz, and Ehud Olmert. All the personal photos and Israeli files are currently with the Iranian security agency and may be published at a later date."

القناة 12 العبرية:هاكرز إيرانيون ينشرون صورا خاصة على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي لرئيس الوزراء السابق إيهود باراك، منذ أن كان وزيرا للدفاع، وصورة لوزير الدفاع السابق بيني غانتس وهو يتشمس بملابس السباحة، ويظهر باراك في الصور وهو يحمل كأسا من النبيذ في حوض استحمام ودورات مياه وفي… pic.twitter.com/2x3SvrYclx — مؤمن مقداد (@MumenMeqdad) October 6, 2023

Previously leaked photos

This is not the first time that private photos of Israeli security officials have been published on social networks. In September and March 2022, Iranian hackers published videos, documents, and photos of Mossad chief David Barnea, after it was revealed that they had breached his wife's phone.

From the office of former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, it was stated: "At least some of the photos appear to be fake. It is recommended to direct the questions to the apparent source that collected these photos."