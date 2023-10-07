Pro-Iran media: ‘Al-Aqsa storm’ involved 5,000 rockets

Pro-Iranian media have praised the widespread surprise attack on Israel as a “storm” or “flood” of rockets.

Hamas terror commander Mohammed Deif has called for more attacks and encouraged assaults against Israel to take place from within Israel, according to Al-Mayadeen, which is considered pro-Iran.

Al-Mayadeen as well as Iranian media such as Tasnim News have all detailed the widespread attack. This illustrates the widespread Iranian axis involvement in the wave of rocket fire and attacks on Saturday morning.

Al-Mayadeen said that Deif had announced the “Al Aqsa Storm” operation in response to “the occupation” and Israel’s policies in Jerusalem. He referenced claims that women had been assaulted in Jerusalem.

“In response to the occupation’s orgy in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the dragging of women in its courtyards” the Hamas terror leader said that 5,000 rockets had been fired at Israel, Al-Mayadeen claimed. Hamas fires a large number of rockets towards Israel in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Iran applauds rocket attacks

“The anger of Al-Aqsa and our nation is exploding today.” He claimed that the Al-Aqsa mosque had been “desecrated” and Israel had been “warned.”

The same pro-Iranian media said that Hamas terrorists had encouraged terrorists in the West Bank to "organize their operations against the settlements and sweep away the occupier."

They also called on terrorists to do the same "in the Negev, the Galilee, and the Triangle to move and confront the occupier everywhere…bring out their guns today, and whoever does not have a gun, let him bring out a knife, a cleaver.”

Iran’s Tasnim News also highlighted the attacks. In post on its homepage it detailed the rocket fire and other incidents on the border of Gaza, as well as highlighting Israel’s movement toward a state of war.

Iran’s media is closely following the developments and applauding the terrorist attacks from Gaza.