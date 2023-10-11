Israel's Transportation Ministry announced a series of changes to public roads and transport services on Tuesday as war rages on across the Gaza Strip and Israel's north.

While Israeli residents are advised to avoid all non-essential travel, the ministry posted further information regarding Israel's public transport operation schedules.

Public transportation lines will not operate at all in the area surrounding Gaza to the settlements of Netivot, Sderot, and Ofakim and between them and the center of the country.

Buses will not operate in the area surrounding Gaza – specifically the area between Ashkelon and Beersheba. A BUS STOPS outside the Central Bus Station in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Train services will be limited as well, as service between Ashkelon and Beersheba will remain shut until further notice, and the student lines/train lines to academic institutions will not be activated amid school closures.

The remaining train lines are operating with reduced frequency and passengers are urged to keep up with any service updates via the Israel Railways information center hotline (5770*).

Residents in the area between Ashkelon and Beersheba will have a limited urban service operated on their behalf as all public transport surrounding the periphery will remain closed. Advertisement

Light rail service in Gush Dan will be operated in a partial format. At the Tel Aviv-Jaffa stations, service will be operated every ten minutes, while service will be operated every fifteen minutes at other stations.

Shuttle service will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and shuttles will depart from stations as soon as shuttles fill with passengers, according to the ministry.

Rapidly-evolving situation

The ministry also explained that public transport restrictions are subject to change suddenly and recommends that Israelis keep themselves updated via telephone information centers of public transportation companies and the 8787* hotline.