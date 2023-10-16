An immediate emergency basket of over NIS 20 million for emergency response teams, emergency equipment, shelters, the purchase of ambulances for the Gaza envelope communities, and the evacuation of residents from the south to accommodations elsewhere in the country.

At this difficult time of war, following the bloody and murderous attack by Hamas terrorists on the communities near the Gaza Strip, KKL-JNF stands together with the communities that were harmed and is acting to help immediately.

The KKL-JNF Board of Directors decided yesterday evening to provide an emergency basket of NIS 9 million to the communities in the Gaza envelope, which will include immediate support for security needs and the rebuilding of the security infrastructure in the community. The emergency basket will consist of shelters in communities, generators, equipment for the community emergency teams, emergency consumable equipment, computer equipment, and equipping emergency response teams in communities up to 4 kilometers from the border.

KKL-JNF has launched a fundraising campaign in cooperation with KKL-JNF organizations worldwide to raise funds for essential needs to strengthen the periphery in the south and will also assist in the purchase of 10 ambulances totaling NIS 10 million.

KKL-JNF has already begun to help transfer thousands of residents from the south to guest houses in the center of the country, where respite activities are taking place, enabling residents to recover from the difficult events that took place. KKL-Jewish National Fund mobilizes for the residents of the south (credit: KKL-JNF)

KKL-JNF Chairman Yifat Ovadia-Lusky: “KKL-JNF is mobilizing on behalf of the residents of the south and, as an immediate first response, will provide the communities with an emergency basket to rebuild the security infrastructure in the communities after the severe damage they suffered in the criminal terrorist attack. In addition, we have worked to transfer thousands of residents from the south to a safe place for several days. KKL-JNF works on behalf of the southern region and the Gaza envelope even in routine times, and during this difficult period, this assistance is a national Zionist mission of the first order. Together, we will be victorious!”