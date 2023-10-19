Aya Isleem, a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza tweeted a photo of what seems to be a Palestinian baby in the rubble, writing just one word “Gaza.”

Isleem hinted that the baby was Palestinian, who was injured by Israel Defence Forces (IDF), but after many complaints, X (formerly Twitter) flagged the image, explaining that it is actually an AI-generated photo.

“Readers added context they thought people might want to know: The image is AI-generated and has AI artifacts on the baby's hand. The generated image has been shared on social media since at least eight months earlier.”

Debunked

A social media influencer, Andy Ngô, showed a screenshot of this image 8 months ago when it was also flagged as AI-generated.

The viral post below uses an AI-generated image to falsely claim it shows a baby in Gaza. https://t.co/ZL1YecZiuy pic.twitter.com/T2VOrQ7HJM — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) October 18, 2023

According to her X bio, Isleem “conveys” her “people news in Palestine, that is under the brutal ‘Israeli occupation,’” according to her views.

Walla! recently reported that the new version of the AI art generator DALL·E 3, has reservations about generating images symbolizing Israeli advocacy, like a robust Israeli soldier with an eagle and the country's flag.

While the platform avoids generating conflict-related visuals, users have found workarounds, such as using generic symbols or posing indirect questions. Israelis are innovatively navigating these limitations. The power of DALL·E 3 lies in its ability to incorporate text and produce compelling visuals quickly. Advertisement

For those seeking fewer restrictions, alternatives like Leonardo or Midjourney offer more flexibility on sensitive subjects.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of Combat Antisemitism Movement and a world-class expert on social media explained to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that "The war of narratives and images has taken an unprecedented turn, with evidence suggesting that Hamas is utilizing AI tools to manipulate images, including those of deceased children, as uncovered by X.

"It is deeply concerning to witness how Hamas propaganda resorts to disinformation and fabricated visuals in an attempt to sway public opinion. This organization is employing every means possible to distort facts," Roytman Dratwa concluded.