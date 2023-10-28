Hummus Abu Shaker is considered a Haifa institution. It was established in the 1930s and has fed generations of Haifans - Jews and Arabs. However, in recent days, it has faced a storm of controversy.

The store recently realized it was being boycotted by local Arabs because it donated food to soldiers.

"It's unbelievable that even donating food has become a political matter," the company posted on social media.

Israelis hand out food to Israeli soldiers near the border with the Gaza Strip, southern Israel, October 11, 2023 (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

We condemn the attack

Osama, from the family that owns Abu Shaker, emphasized that he and his relatives condemn the Hamas terrorist attack against Israel, which killed more than 1,400 people.

"We have always condemned terrorist attacks and we are not afraid to say it," he told Walla!

"Our restaurant is a place for everyone, at our place Jews and Arabs eat hummus together. Anyone who doesn't want to, shouldn't come. Anyone who comes: You are welcome!"

According to him, "There was a post on Facebook and many people came to support us and I thank everyone. People know that we do not have a financial consideration in this matter. We always donate to Magan David Adom and to the soldiers, especially from the Navy, who have a large presence in the city and do not have much money. We have been doing this since the restaurant was established, and we will continue."