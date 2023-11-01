Magen David Adom (MDA) has received three intensive-care vehicles and two advanced monitoring systems worth a total of $500,000 from the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly.

"Through Eli Lilly-Israel and in cooperation with the Friends of MDA association in Israel, these vital donations will significantly strengthen MDA’s ambulance teams in the field which have been operating around the clock since the outbreak of the Gaza war. Equipped with improved life-saving medical equipment, the mobile intensive care units and monitors will improve readiness and efficiency in life-saving operations," MDA said.

Eli Lilly-Israel’s director-general Roberta Marinelli, said that “in times of crisis, Eli Lilly stands firm in its dedication to the communities it serves. The donation embodies our goal to improve lives, by helping those who put themselves at the forefront of saving lives every day.”

Gratitude for Eli Lilly's support

The head of Friends of MDA in Israel, Orli Ariel, added that “Eli Lilly’s support in these difficult days greatly strengthens MDA’s abilities and the spirit of the teams in the field. We thank them for the quick and immediate mobilization for the generous and important support that is unparalleled at this time.”

MDA director-general Eli Bin commented, “We thank the Eli Lilly company for their commitment and cooperation, for their contribution in this complex time, which will help MDA teams to save lives throughout the country. The new intensive-care vehicles will help and strengthen our ability to treat and save the lives of the sick, the wounded, and the injured.” THE MDA response was quick and the ER care was state-of-the-art. However, the care on the floor after admission was not up to modern medical standards, says the writer. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90/ILLUSTRATIVE)

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Eli Lilly and Company has offices in 18 countries, and its products are sold in about 125 countries. It was founded in 1876 by, and named after, Colonel Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical chemist and veteran of the American Civil War.