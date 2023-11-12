A former lecturer at the Open University and Tel Aviv University was questioned Thursday with a warning, on suspicion of damaging the flag, after he posted a picture of a figure defecating on the Israeli flag on his Facebook account, according to Israeli media.

The lecturer ended his employment at the Open University in March 2023, and the academic institution was shocked by the publications he published.

In another post recently published by the suspect, he called female IDF soldiers the "Joy Brigade" - after a unit made up of Jewish women who were forced to provide sexual services to Nazi soldiers in World War II, which appears in K. Chetnik's book "The Doll's House."

Suspect questioned

The suspect was this week in the cyber unit at the Tel Aviv district police station, and at the end of his investigation was released under restrictive conditions.

The Open University's response: "In light of the report that a former supervisor made a shocking post on social media, during the days when our enemies massacred innocents - children, women, adults and civilians, we would like to emphasize that the supervisor is not teaching at our institution this year, we contacted him and demanded that he immediately remove his affiliation with the Open University."