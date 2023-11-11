US Democratic Senator John Fetterman waved the Israeli flag on Friday in front of pro-Palestinian protesters who were demonstrating against Israel.

In response, protesters booed him, and some of them were arrested. The protesters chanted: "What do we want? Ceasefire. When do we want it? Now." One protester accused Fetterman of "doing a disservice in Pennsylvania."

The video can be watched below:

#BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman walks past anti-Israel protesters waving an Israeli flag pic.twitter.com/oo8IGqh4py — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 10, 2023

A separate video taken that day

In a separate video taken that day, a US veteran asked Fetterman why he hasn't called for a ceasefire, to which the Pennsylvania Senator stated "I think you should be protesting Hamas. Why don't you do that and do protesting until we get the hostages back?

"That's my opinion and I respect your opinion," he continued. The veteran responded by saying that she's an American citizen, thereby asserting her right to protest decisions made by the US government, and asks Fetterman if he's okay with the number of Gazan civilian casualties - which, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, is over 10,000 people? US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, chairs a hearing to examine SNAP and other nutrition assistance in the Farm Bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, April 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER)

Since the beginning of the war, antisemitism in the world has increased dramatically. In a horrific incident that happened a few days ago, a Jew was murdered by a pro-Palestinian protester in Los Angeles, after waving the Israeli flag.