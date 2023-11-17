WATCH: Israeli officer hunts down terrorist, foiling mass terror attack

Israel Police released a video on Friday of the IDF and police forces' efforts to thwart a terrorist attack at a tunnel checkpoint near Jerusalem the previous day.

An IDF soldier from the Erez Battalion identified a suspicious vehicle on Thursday that arrived at the tunnel checkpoint. The soldier stopped the vehicle for inspection and the terror squad inside the vehicle opened fire at the security forces working at the checkpoint.

Israeli forces, which included policemen and Border Guards, reacted quickly and eliminated the terrorists, preventing a much larger attack planned by them.

The footage can be watched below:

Bodycam footage of an Israel Police officer responding to the terror attack at the Minharot checkpoint near Jerusalem, on November 16, 2023 (ISRAEL POLICE)

Afterward, forces located two M-16 rifles, two pistols, hundreds of bullets, and many cartridges.

Corporal Avraham Patna was killed in the incident

During the incident, the 19-year-old Corporal Avraham Patna, was killed. Six others were wounded in light and moderate conditions, Maariv reported. Patna's funeral will take place on Friday in Haifa.

Dozens came to comfort Patna's mother and sisters on Thursday, at the Ethiopian community center in Tirat Carmel, his city of residence. His commanders told his family that he "saved Jerusalem," Walla reported them as saying.

"I'm glad he did what he did and saved a lot of people," said mother Aylanesh. "I would have been happy if he had been saved too in the end, it's a shame he didn't save himself too. His loss is very difficult for me, I love him very much. He took care of everything for me, and never quarreled with anyone."

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai met on Friday with the forces who thwarted the attack and said: "You disrupted their plans, as we currently estimate the target was somewhere else, and you prevented an attack on a much more serious scale."