Yair Netanyahu sparks outrage by criticizing IDF, High Court

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked backlash Saturday night when he posted content on his Telegram channel criticizing the IDF, the courts, and the media, coinciding with his father's press conference.

In one post, he claimed that the decisions made by the High Court of Justice led to changes in the IDF's rules of engagement at the Gaza border, enabling Hamas terrorists to approach the border fence.

He then shared posts blaming the IDF for the failure on October 7, when Hamas terrorists massacred 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds to hold hostage in the Gaza Strip.

One of the posts alleged that female lookouts at the Gaza border had warned about Hamas provocations, but a senior commander threatened to put them on trial "if they continue to harass." In a subsequent posts, Yair Netanyahu emphasized that it was the security sector that pushed to send diesel fuel into the Gaza Strip. Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arrives for a court hearing in the defamation lawsuit filed by former MK Stav Shafir in Tel Aviv, on November 29, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

IDF reservists org. to Yair Netanyahu: "The era of your malicious influence is over"

The IDF reservists organization Brothers in Arms responded: "You need to look at the facts: Arrogance belongs to you, while opacity and guilt belong to your father. The era of your malicious influence is over.

"We stand united with the men and women who risk their lives to protect our country, from which you have fled. We understand your father's frustrations and desires; the whole nation does. However, on an evening when we mourned the loss of eight soldiers, it would have been better if you had stayed silent."