WZO offers mobile showers for IDF soldiers in the heart of Gaza

An Israeli organization has recently begun providing extensive mobile shower facilities for soldiers moving between bases across the country. This initiative has been promoted by the Department of Social Engagement and the Department for Israel of the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

This refreshing initiative is driven by full volunteerism and "aims to offer our forces a chance to enjoy pampering showers after enduring long weeks without bathing," a WZO statement said.

Bringing showers to the front lines

In the past week, with special approval, the mobile shower units were deployed into the Gaza Strip to provide warm and luxurious showers for the soldiers in the area.

Thanks to the support of the WZO, hundreds of soldiers have been able to shower every day over the past few weeks. These facilities include all the necessary amenities such as towels, soap, water, electricity, and more.

Dror Morg, head of the Department of Social Engagement and the Department for Israel, shared, "For over two weeks now, our dedicated teams have been visiting gathering areas in both the north and south regions with these mobile showers." IDF transferring food and water to the Al-Shifa hospital on November 18, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Our mission is to help soldiers refresh themselves physically and mentally. Last weekend, we successfully brought our showers into the Gaza Strip. We are committed to maintaining our organizational center and field activities for as long as the conflict persists."

Sharit Hendekanofef, the director of the department, emphasized, "Each and every day, we hold deep appreciation for the security forces and soldiers who tirelessly serve." Advertisement

"The least we can do for them is to ensure they have the best possible conditions in the gathering areas. We all hope and pray for the safe return of every one of our soldiers. Through our unity, we will prevail."