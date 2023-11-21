Government faces challenges in approving prisoner exchange deal

Senior members of the coalition believe that the government has a secured majority for approving the prisoner release deal, even if ministers from the Otzma Yehudit Party or the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) oppose it in the vote, especially regarding the release of security prisoners.

In the coalition, it is estimated that the primary opponents are expected to come from the RZP and the Otzma Yehudit Party. The RZP stated Tuesday, "We are very concerned that we will not repeat the mistakes of the past and release murderers. The rumors are that once again, the State of Israel is going to make a very, very big mistake as it did with the Gilad Shalit deal."

Shalit is a former Israeli soldier who was captured by Palestinian terrorists in 2006 and held captive by Hamas for over five years until his release in a prisoner exchange deal in 2011. "We remember that when we released Gilad Shalit, we released [Hamas leader] Yahya Sinwar and his friends, and we brought this trouble upon ourselves."

The proposed prisoner exchange deal has sparked opposition from the RZP. As details of the deal have come to light, the party has voiced its concerns, emphasizing the need to consider Israel's security, the fate of the kidnapped individuals, and the impact on IDF soldiers.

The RZP stated, "We want to see all the kidnapped individuals back home safe and sound with their families. That is precisely why this is a deal we must not agree to. The military pressure on Hamas is working, and that is why Hamas and Sinwar are now proposing such a deal. Hamas is desperate to end the days of evasion to organize for continued fighting while conducting manipulations and negotiations with the other captives. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain the pressure and ensure the release of all the captives." Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Religious Zionism: Temporary ceasefire would abandon soldiers

In particular, the RZP is worried about the fate of IDF soldiers if the deal proceeds. They stated, "The remaining captives are what we are thinking of at the moment, including IDF soldiers, where the deal will abandon them to an unknown period, increase the 'price' [we'll need to pay] and give Hamas more time to hide and engage in more prolonged resistance against the IDF."

The Otzma Yehudit Party has also expressed concerns about the prisoner exchange deal in its current form. They said in a press release that they find it challenging to support the deal based on the details that have emerged, highlighting the need to prioritize Israel's security and maintain effective military pressure on Hamas. Advertisement

The Otzma Yehudit Party stated, "As long as the details published about the conditions of the deal are indeed the relevant conditions, Otzma Yehudit will find it very difficult to support the deal. The current deal could reduce the chances of bringing back the remaining captives, including IDF soldiers. Moreover, the Otzma Yehudit Party believes that the current deal could compromise the efforts of ground forces fighting in Gaza. The ceasefire associated with the deal will harm the ground forces fighting in Gaza and affect the military effort."

Miki Zohar, Minister of Culture and Sports (Likud) has announced his intention to vote in favor of the government's proposed deal. He stated, "It is our moral obligation as Jews to bring children back home with their mothers, and therefore, I will support a plan that will reunite them with us as soon as possible."

Zohar further emphasized, "However, we must prioritize the security of our soldiers in the region and ensure that immediately after the ceasefire, the IDF carries out the most critical mission: the complete eradication of Hamas. This is our responsibility towards all Israeli citizens."

The Shas political party announced on Tuesday its support for the outline of the hostages' release deal.

The party's announcement reads: "The chairman of the Shas movement, Aryeh Deri, presented the details of the outline that has been submitted for the government's approval. Deri was ordered to instruct Shas ministers to vote in favor of the plan for the release of the hostages who are in real danger."

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli sharply criticized the right-wing parties' disapproval for the hostage deal, stating that her "heart goes out to the families of the hostages for the grief that the politicians of the Messianic right are causing them and I endorse all the security forces that support the deal.

"The opposition of Smotrich and Ben-Gvir exposes their permanent deception: The State of Israel for them is the donkey of the Messiah, which in the end is a Halactic state for which Jewish lives must be sacrificed. Therefore, they have no problem sacrificing the hostages' lives; they know that a deal will bring the end of the fighting closer. These are people who need to be kept away from the government and the public to save not only the hostages but also the State of Israel."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.