Soldiers in the IDF's Givati Brigade raided the headquarters of Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Their headquarters were located Sheikh Zayed area of the strip where many of the senior members of the Hamas terorrist organization currently live.

The IDF stated that there were Hamas outposts in the neighborhood that were being used by the terrorist organization's Nukhba forces and were located in the heart of the civilian populations.

The forces carried out an armored raid on the outpost and located several shafts going deep underground, including a wide strategic shaft 50 meters deep and 7 meters wide. Launch complexes were located that included a lathe for the production of rockets, underground pits intended for launching, and other means of warfare.

The Givati Brigade eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area and destroyed the outpost.

Weapons were found inside a mosque in the same area

In another operation in the same area, Givati ​​soldiers located weapons inside a mosque on a vehicle that was likely used by Hamas terrorists in the October 7 massacre, the IDF said.

Video footage can be seen below:

The IDF confirmed the death on Wednesday of St.-Srg. Eitan Dov Rosenzweig, an IDF soldier in the Givati Brigade who fell during fighting in northern Gaza.