The Israeli security forces have conducted an arrest that saw them take the killer of Shai Nigarkar and son Aviad Nir into custody on the night of November 26 according to Israeli news site Ynet.

The father and son pair, from Ashdod, were killed outside the entrance to Huwara in the West Bank three months ago whilst they had been cleaning their car outside the town near Nablus.

They had come to the area where they had repaired the car’s air conditioner before making their way to a nearby car wash where the terrorist had identified them as Jews before shooting the pair five times and fleeing.

The owner of the carwash had been arrested by the IDF at the time.

The operation to capture the terrorist was conducted by the reserves regiment of the 645th brigade who found him in a hiding place behind a double wall following a search of the house. Palestinians clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus, in the West Bank on September 20, 2022 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

He was found with an M-16 rifle as well as a Hamas flag and ammunition supplies nearby.

Clashe through the night, terrorists eliminated

Clashes in the area of Jenin which began in the early hours of the night continue, with reports by Maariv Online saying at least five terrorists have been killed in airstrikes by the IDF. Advertisement

During the night, IDF and Shin Bet forces arrested 21 wanted persons in the refugee camp in Jenin, and eight others were arrested throughout Judea and Samaria.

The army has also stated that they uncovered and destroyed an explosives workshop that had been operating in the area.