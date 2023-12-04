Hamas hit IDF base containing nuclear missiles on October 7 - report

A rocket that was launched by Hamas on October 7 hit an Israeli military base that contained several nuclear missiles, reported The New York Times on Monday.

According to the report, no damage was caused to the missiles themselves, but the impact led to a fire on the base that came close to the location where the nuclear weaponry was stored.

Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, claimed that Israel has 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers.

The IDF has refused to respond to the report.

The information that was collected, among other things, was done through satellite images, according to the report.

The rocket that led to the fire hit the base around 10:00 on October 7.

Israel's current attacks on Hamas

In the last few hours, IDF and the Israeli Air Force have continued their attacks in the Gaza Strip. Advertisement Israeli soldiers make their way towards Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing ground invasion against Hamas, in southern Israel, November 8, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

They have eliminated rocket launchers and terrorist infrastructures. They have also attacked warehouses and eliminated Hamas terrorists.

The 7th Armored Brigade located three Hamas terrorists, and the force's commander quickly directed a manned aircraft toward the terrorists, successfully eliminating them.

Additionally, IDF forces have recently attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanese territory. This attack was done in response to a mortar firing from the area towards an IDF outpost.

Several launches were also detected from Lebanese territory towards the Tel Hai area and Kiryat Shmona. Past the IDF post in the Shetula area, the IDF attacked the sources of the shooting.