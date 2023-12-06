Majority of Israeli haredim oppose draft despite the war

The majority of haredim remain opposed to canceling the exemption of yeshiva students from IDF conscription and believe that the ultra-Orthodox sector will continue its insularity without integrating into Israeli society, according to a survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

The survey, which comprised a representative sample of Israeli haredim, examined their attitudes on a variety of issues. There were 500 respondents, including 300 in an internet panel and 200 in a telephone survey.

Views on conscription

The survey found that 70% of haredim have not changed their opinion regarding conscription since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

Another 12% said their position against conscription had strengthened and only 9% responded that they support the conscription of haredim into the Israeli military.

"Hopes that the war would make the haredim want to integrate more fully into Israeli society have been dashed. Across all issues critical to their integration and equality in Israeli life, the haredim believe nothing will change even after the war," according to JPPI vice president Dr. Shuki Friedman. Haredi Jews dance with two new Torah scrolls dedicated to the return of the hostages and in memory of the civilians and soldiers killed in the Oct. 7 massacre, and ongoing war, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, November 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Only an external change that ends state support for the haredi way of life and requires them to bear their equal share of the security and economic burden, will bring about their integration and save Israel from a future as a third-world country."

Views on integration

Most haredim also do not expect that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas will lead to change regarding the issue of integration into Israeli society. Some 55% of them responded that they expect the status quo will remain the same. Advertisement

Less than a third (32%) of respondents expect some degree of change in their integration due to the war and a mere 6% believe that there is a chance for significant change regarding integration.

However, the October 7 massacre and subsequent war heavily impacted the haredi community and as a result, many of them have become active in the war effort.

There was a surge of haredi enlistment following October 7, while those who did not enlist joined the civilian effort to assist soldiers, evacuees, and returned hostages.

About a third of Israeli haredim reported that they are active and involved "in contributing to the war effort", and over half reported that they "did not act personally, but know people in my immediate environment who have."

Views on politics and security

The haredi sector is different than much of Israeli society due to its relatively high level of support for and trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Some 28% responded that their trust in Netanyahu was "very high" and only 12% that their trust was "very low."

In regards to the future of Israeli security, about half of the haredi population believe they "must support the positions of the Right.”

This is a particularly prominent belief among Sephardi haredim, with 62% supporting this view. Conversely, 45% of Lithuanian haredim believe that "haredi society should not have a uniform position on the security issue."

The majority of haredim believe that Gaza should be under complete Israeli rule. Of the 62% who hold this view, 45% believe that the ideal situation would be Israeli rule of Gaza accompanied by the "return of the Jewish settlements" such as Gush Katif.

This is another position that is prominent among Sephardi haredim, with more than half (54%) in support, but less so among Lithuanian haredim, with less than a third (30%) supporting the position.