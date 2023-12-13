Israel's High Court recognizes non-orthodox conversions for citizenship

After nearly 15 years of deliberations, the Israeli Supreme Court has issued a landmark ruling recognizing Reform and Conservative conversions conducted in Israel. This groundbreaking decision will enable converts through these non-Orthodox Jewish communities to obtain Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, who led the nine-judge panel, stated: "As long as the legislature does not decide otherwise, there is no clear reason not to recognize as Jews for the purpose of the Law of Return those who have converted, like the petitioners, in these non-Orthodox communities in Israel."

Rekafet Ginsburg, CEO of the Conservative Movement, praised the decision: "This is a historic day. The Supreme Court has made a just understandable, and clear ruling. There is more than one way to be Jewish in the State of Israel.

Once again, we are forced to fight for our rights in courts instead of engaging in dialogue. This is a moment before elections, and it's time for our public representatives to recognize and repair the relationship with Conservative and Reform Judaism in Israel and the diaspora. The court has spoken clearly: Judaism has more than one color." High Court Judge Esther Hayut hears petitions against the incapacitation law on August 3, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Opposition to the ruling

Opposing the ruling, Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef remarked, "What the Reform and Conservative call 'conversion' is nothing but a falsification of Judaism, introducing thousands of non-Jews into the Jewish people."