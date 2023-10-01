Chief Rabbi: 'Consuming non-kosher food impairs mental faculties'

Sephardi Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef was documented stating on Saturday that secular individuals are "endangering themselves" and "lacking contentment in life."

In remarks reported and published on Channel 13, he stated, "I observe everything happening within the secular community. They are in a state of jeopardy. They do not find satisfaction in life; everything is driven by the desires of this world."

Yosef also expressed disapproval of those who consume non-kosher food, stating, "When someone consumes non-kosher food, their mental faculties become impaired, making it difficult for them to comprehend things."

Opposition outrage by chief rabbi's comments

His statements have sparked a political uproar, with strong condemnations coming from the opposition. A Secular woman argues with an Ultra orthodox jewish man outside a memorial service for Rabbi Hayyim ben Jacob Abulafia in the northern Israeli city of Tiberias on February 17, 2019. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid commented that Yosef has misrepresented his role, saying, "he is not the Chief Rabbi of Israel but rather the rabbi of a vocal minority that condemns millions of Jews who serve in the army, risk their lives, work, and support this nation. In one aspect, he is correct - they felt somewhat foolish tonight when they realized they are the ones funding his salary."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, also commented, "The sole foolishness with your statements is the fact that the secular public is funding and paying a salary to someone as uninformed as you." A member of his party, MK Yulia Malinovsky, added, "Based on Chief Rabbi Yosef's statements, even consuming kosher food alone doesn't ensure profound wisdom."