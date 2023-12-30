Israeli academic school year to open after months of war delay

The academic school year in Israeli universities will finally open on Sunday after being postponed four times due to the October 7th massacre and the outbreak of the Swords of Iron Operation. The academic school year, which will start while many students are still conscripted for reserve duty, will open with a two-phase plan to assist reservists who have not yet been released.

In honor of the delayed beginning of the academic school year, the Council for Higher Education of Israel (CHE) published detailed data about the state of academia against the backdrop of tens of thousands of students currently serving as reservists on various war fronts.

According to CHE, in the upcoming academic year, around 332,000 students are expected to enroll in higher education institutions, a number consistent with the previous year's total. The CHE reported that approximately 55,000 students, making up about 18% of the total student body, are on reserve duty. The Student Union, however, estimated this figure to be higher, around 70,000.

The data also revealed that about 3,000 academic and administrative staff, which is roughly 8% of the workforce in the budgeted higher education system, are serving as reservists.

This stabilization in student numbers followed a significant increase in demand for higher education in 2021, a spike attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year saw an addition of roughly 24,000 students. In 2023, the numbers decreased slightly, aligning more closely with pre-pandemic levels. DEMONSTRATORS CALL for financial aid and equality in higher education, outside the Council for Higher Education offices in Jerusalem in October. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Enrollment breakdown

In 2023, the total student enrollment across all degree levels in higher education institutions was 331,170: 254,075 in bachelor’s programs, 65,310 in master's programs, and 11,785 in doctoral programs. Breaking down the undergraduate enrollment, 35% attended universities, 17% were at the Open University, 40% were at academic colleges, and 8% were at academic colleges for education.

The high-tech field continues to see an uptick in student enrollment in 2023, particularly notable is the increase in female participation. In the prior academic year, there were 37,650 engineering students, constituting about 18% of all undergraduates at universities and academic colleges. Additionally, 22,290 students were enrolled in first-degree programs in mathematics, statistics, and computer science, totaling around 59,940 students in technology-related fields, which are in high demand in the high-tech sector and account for about 29% of all undergraduates.

The medical field has also seen growth: the number of new medical students has risen from 530 at the start of the past decade to 910, and nursing students in their first year have doubled from 1,000 to 2,000.

Women continue to make up a growing proportion of the academic population, now at around 60%. This increase is significant across all degrees – 59% in bachelor's programs, 65% in master's, and 54% in doctoral programs. In high-tech studies, the number of women has nearly tripled since 2010, from 2,620 to 7,720 in first-degree computer science programs, including mathematics and statistics. Furthermore, the number of female engineering students grew by 48%, from 8,580 in 2010 to 12,700 in 2023.

About 66,250 students, roughly a third of all undergraduate students last year, came from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds. Their representation is particularly high in budgeted academic colleges, where they comprise 39% of undergraduate students, aligning with the 40% of the overall population living in these clusters.

Arab students, who represent about 19% of all students in Israel, totaled 61,550 in the higher education system in 2023, compared to their 21% share in the overall population. This is a 137% increase from 2010.

Lastly, the number of students of Ethiopian descent increased by 1.5 times over the years – from 2,940 in 2015 to 4,500 in the last year. However, their percentage among students is still slightly lower than their proportion in the general population, at 1.5% compared to 1.7%.

In addition, the 2023-2024 academic year at Tel Aviv University will be marked by a unique theme: "Winning in war and excelling in studies". This year, alongside this prestigious university, other educational institutions will also commence their academic sessions. The student body, nearly 30,000 strong across a variety of disciplines, includes over 4,000 reservist soldiers. The focus for the year is a continued commitment to the war effort.

The university has developed a comprehensive plan to support reservist students. This includes a range of academic adjustments, such as course exemptions, binary verbal grading, and flexible examination schedules. In a strategy reminiscent of the COVID-19 era, all lectures will be recorded and made accessible for students to view at their convenience. Additionally, the university is committed to bolstering support through enhanced practice sessions and small-group learning. Faculty members are volunteering in droves to assist reservist soldiers, offering personalized, one-on-one, and group learning experiences.

Tel Aviv University data indicated a diverse enrollment: 28% of students are in social sciences, 27% in exact sciences and engineering, 26% in biomedical fields (including life sciences, medicine, and health professions), and 19% in humanities and arts. Among the incoming students, approximately 8,000 are first-year students, with 1,500 of them being reservists.

Specifically for the reservists, who number over 4,000, the distribution is varied: about 40% are studying in engineering and exact sciences, 14% in social sciences, 17% in medicine and life sciences, 16% in law and management, and 10% in humanities and arts.

Prof. Ariel Porat, the university president, stressed the importance of the timely commencement of the academic year. "Delaying it further would adversely affect all students, including those serving as reservists. The university, in collaboration with other academic institutions, is actively working with the military to maximize the release of reservist students in time for the start of the year," he said in a statement.

Additionally, Education Minister Yoav Kisch and the Council of Higher Education have directed academic institutions to provide comprehensive support to reservist students, ensuring their successful completion of the academic year.

As outlined by Prof. Arieh Zaban, chairman of the Committee of University Heads, the first academic semester will begin as planned in late December. However, a specialized second semester for reservists is set to start on January 20th, aligning with the IDF's projections for the release of most reservist students by this date.