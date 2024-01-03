Amidst reduced vaccinations, Israel sees a surge in flu and COVID cases

Predictions about winter illnesses are materializing. With the Gaza and Northern conflicts and low vaccination rates, both coronavirus and flu are rapidly spreading. Health Ministry data indicates a sharp rise in adult and child morbidity. Concurrently, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) virus infections, which cause severe illnesses in infants and children, are also rising significantly.

Hospitals are now treating hundreds of infants and elderly with severe pneumonia. Laboratory tests have identified influenza virus types A and B, coronavirus, and positive RSV virus samples. Community clinics have also reported a high number of patients with coronavirus, flu, and RSV.

This spike in infections correlates with the population's alarmingly low vaccination rates. For instance, out of 500,000 vaccines ordered by Maccabi Health Services, only 347,000 people have been vaccinated. This figure is about 100,000 lower than last year’s flu vaccinees. At Clalit, just 150,000 out of 260,000 available doses have been used, marking a 14% decrease from last year. Similarly, at Leumit, only 65,000 of the 120,000 ordered vaccines have been administered, down from 74,000 last year. Overall, about 775,000 individuals have been vaccinated at Clalit, a 15% drop from the previous winter.

The situation with coronavirus vaccinations is even more dire. Health Ministry data shows that only about half a percent of Israelis are currently vaccinated against the virus. Approximately 70% were vaccinated in the past, but their immunity is now ineffective against the new strains. The majority of the vaccinated are elderly, aged 70 and above.

This very low vaccination rate is not unique to Israel but is a worldwide trend as the virus continues to mutate. The latest strains, JN1 and HV1, part of the Omicron family, are spreading rapidly in the United States and replacing previous variants. In Israel, the JN1 strain has been detected in hundreds, causing new symptoms like anxiety and sleep disorders. Unlike previous variants, loss of taste and smell is less common with this strain.

Dr. Roni Ferber, Director of Public Health at Clalit, noted, "The flu arrived a bit late this year, leading to a false sense of security among the public." Since the start of the conflict, there has been a noticeable decrease in vaccination rates among most risk groups. The recent weeks have seen an uptick in flu cases, leading to hospitalizations and straining the healthcare system. The flu vaccine has proven 67% effective in preventing hospitalizations and severe cases among those vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated. Annually, the flu, a disease caused by the Orthomyxoviridae family of viruses (influenza A, B, and C), claims millions of lives globally. Man with flu working in the office (credit: INGIMAGE)

Preventative Measures to Avoid Hospitalization:

- Vaccination: Health funds still have a significant stock of flu and coronavirus vaccines. Even if vaccinated against the flu last year, immunity wanes after a year. Past coronavirus infections do not confer immunity against new strains. Vaccination is especially critical for high-risk groups like infants, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses. Advertisement

- Home testing: If symptoms like high fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or vomiting occur, perform a home antigen test for corona. Home tests for flu and throat inflammation are also available. If positive, stay home and consult your doctor.

- Online consultation: Health funds offer 24-hour online medical advice and nurse hotlines. Some also provide the "Tytocare" device for complete physical examinations at home.

- Medications delivered: Health organizations now deliver medications to your home. Check your medication stock, validity, and order as needed. Delivery costs around 30 shekels, free for the elderly.

- Preventing spread: If sick, avoid going to work or school and keep sick children at home. Practice good hygiene, like sneezing into your elbow, and frequent hand washing.

- Managing symptoms: Fever can be treated with over-the-counter medications. For cough and shortness of breath, saline inhalations can be helpful. Consult a doctor if symptoms persist.

- Emergency care: Visit the emergency room for serious symptoms like prolonged high fever, rapid breathing, severe dehydration, or unexplained bleeding. Always consult your health fund's nurse hotline or online doctor service first.

These practical steps and heightened awareness can help mitigate the impact of flu and coronavirus, ensuring better health and safety for all.