76% of Israelis support removal of UNRWA, survey shows

A recent survey conducted by Panel Project has unveiled stark disapproval among Israelis regarding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The survey, comprising 503 respondents from Jewish communities in Israel, highlights a prevalent belief that UNRWA fails to effectively fulfill its official role as a social service provider in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Key findings of the survey reveal that only 5% of Israelis believe UNRWA adequately performs its duties.

This sentiment is reinforced by revelations of UNRWA personnel's involvement in the Hamas massacre and their affiliations with Islamic Jihad terrorists.

These revelations have led to 71% of Israelis viewing the recent events as reflective of UNRWA's true nature, not mere anomalies.

The Israeli public's dissatisfaction extends to their government's handling of UNRWA's conduct.

Nearly half, 45%, assign a failing grade to the government's management of the issue, with a further 27% offering a barely passing grade.

76% of Israelis support removal of UNRWA

The survey delves deeper into the problematic aspects of UNRWA's operations. For instance, 76% of Israelis support the removal of UNRWA from the Gaza Strip post-war, as proposed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Furthermore, 85% hold Hamas primarily responsible for the situation, followed by the Palestinian Authority, 79%, UNRWA, 75%, and Western countries which fund UNWRA, 69%.

Dr. Einat Wilf, a former Knesset member, and researcher on the UNRWA issue, commented on the results, stating that UNRWA's continued existence perpetuates the conflict and absolves Palestinian terrorist organizations of civilian responsibility.

"Unfortunately, despite increasing public awareness of the harm associated with maintaining UNRWA, certain factions within the Israeli government and security establishment continue to view UNRWA as important, even if only in providing assistance," Wilf said. "However, a comprehensive understanding reveals that UNRWA serves two pivotal roles: 1) perpetuating the conflict by cultivating the notion of 'perpetual refugees' and advocating for 'return,' 2) absolving Palestinian terrorist organizations of any responsibility for the civilian population, enabling them to focus solely on attacking Israelis. Consequently, it becomes evident that there is no need to seek any replacement for the organization."

The survey indicates a significant shift in Israeli public opinion towards UNRWA, highlighting concerns over its role in regional conflicts and its impact on Israel's security. This development may influence future policies and international relations in the region.