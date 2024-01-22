A new survey by the One Million Lobby and the Menomadin Center for Jewish and Democratic Law finds that following the start of the Israel-Hamas War, 70% of the Israeli public feels a deeper connection with Jewish society in Israel and the diaspora, and 61% believe that a new religious approach should be adopted to preserve Israel’s unity.

The One Million Lobby represents the needs of the 1.2 million Russian-speaking Israelis to decision makers, according to its website.

The survey was conducted by the 'Shiluv' Institute and analyzed by Sphinx, involving 456 men and women aged 18 and above in a nationwide, random, and representative sample of the Jewish Israeli population, who speak Hebrew.

The survey results also touch on perspectives surrounding issues of religion and states. The results indicate that Israelis are more inclined to support significant changes in the realm of the relationship between religion and state, the question of 'Who is a Jew,' and personal status laws (marriage and divorce) that will provide a sense of belonging for anyone who sees themselves as part of the Jewish people and the State of Israel, who may not necessarily be recognized as Jewish by Halacha.

In terms of solidarity, with diaspora Jewry and Israelis, approximately 70% of the Jewish population in Israel feels a deeper connection.

The sense of solidarity has significantly strengthened within the Haredi sector – 78%, the religious sector – 84%, as well as a substantial increase in solidarity among former Soviet Union immigrants – 75%, and immigrants from other countries – 85%.

Reforming the Rabbinate's halachic approach

Regarding the relationship between religion and the State of Israel, a clear majority of the Jewish population in Israel (61%) believes that the Chief Rabbinate should adopt a halachic approach that aligns with the positions of the Israeli public in order to preserve unity among the people. Only 23% expressed opposition to this.

According to the survey, 71% of the public sees individuals serving in the army who are ‘Zera Yisrael’, a descendant of a Jew who for one reason or another is not considered a Jew according to halachic rulings, as part of the Jewish people. Only 22% expressed opposition to this stance.

A majority of the public (68%) believe that someone who served in the army or national service and is 'Zera Yisrael' is entitled to be buried in a Jewish cemetery without distinct separation. Only 18% expressed opposition to this. A similar percentage of the public (67%) support the proposal for an accelerated conversion process for soldiers who wish to undergo conversion, compared to 21% who oppose it.

Regarding the issue of civil marriage, which is extremely contentious across Israeli society, the majority of the Jewish public (65%) demands that the state provide marriage solutions for Israelis of 'Zera Yisrael' who wish to marry Jews. Only 23% expressed opposition to this.

The option of civil marriage for anyone who does not wish to marry through the rabbinate is supported by 61% of the public, while 26% expressed opposition.

Although the main opposition to civil marriages comes in principle from the religious and ultra-Orthodox public, it appears that within the religious community, there is relative openness – 24% of this population supports the idea, and 16% are indifferent to the issue.

Alex Rief, CEO of the Million Lobby Association commented on the results of the survey saying, “In the midst of a war on our home for the past 100 days, we have never felt more united, and our shared destiny has never had more real significance.

As the days pass, it seems that, contrary to decision-makers who return to routine on October 6th, engaging in petty politics, mudslinging, and the same short-term vision, the Israeli public is a few steps ahead.

It is ready to face the complex questions of Israeli society, to decide, and to grant belonging and equality to anyone who shares the Jewish fate. The time has come for decision-makers to realize the magnitude of the moment, the power of unity in the people's struggle, and to move from words to actions.”