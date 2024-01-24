Israeli company Upstep tops US insoles industry

The survey found the firm had 14,000 positive ratings with an average score of 4.4 out of 5.

"In 2023, the company reached a sales volume of approximately 10 million dollars in the US and increased the profitability of the products by 102%," said Limor Katz, CEO of Upstep.

The company ended 2023 with a growth of 35% compared to 2022. So far, the company's sales volume in the US is over 200,000 pairs of customized insoles.

Up step manufactures in Israel and markets in the US customized insoles online and has become the No. 1 online medical authority in the US after five years of being in the American market.

Up step has invested in the last 3 months about NIS 2.5 million in a groundbreaking technological system, the first of its kind in the world, based on machine learning, which optimizes and shortens the time of planning the customized insoles by about 70%.

Up step is currently at the end of groundbreaking technological developments, which will give the company a significant competitive advantage, and position it as a groundbreaking company at the top of the technology in the industry.

"Using unique technologies, also in marketing, gives us significant competitive advantages," said Katz. "We have built a solid foundation for the company so that we can continue to grow without any limitations and expand in a healthy and proper way, and reach the farthest regions possible.

"Currently, the company is in a fundraising process of approximately $5 million to continue to grow and thus expand our operations in the US, and to continue to develop breakthrough technologies and establish the most advanced production system in the world while implementing unique technologies that we have developed in the company."