Sky News apologizes for comparing IDF to Nazis in Danny Danon interview

British network Sky News apologized on Friday evening for making a comparison between MK Danny Danon's comments on the voluntary relocation of Gazan civilians with the "voluntary relocation" of Jews during the Holocaust.

Danon was interviewed by Sky News about an article he wrote for the Wall Street Journal, where he advocated for the voluntary resettlement of Gazan civilians to surrounding countries.

This insolent interviewer from @SkyNews disgracefully drew comparisons between the situation in Gaza and the Holocaust. Shame on her pic.twitter.com/GyhkL2W1co — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 26, 2024

The interviewer called Danon's idea "ethnic cleansing", saying that he "suggested the ethnic cleansing of some of Gaza's population to Western countries," at this point, Danon interrupts to dispute the claim that he called for ethnic cleansing.

She asks if he stands by that article, he highlights that he called for voluntary migration and asserted that this should be an option for any Gazan who chooses to.

The interviewer retorts with "Yes the sort of voluntary relocation of many Jewish people during the Holocaust, I imagine was not voluntary."

"How can you even compare that‽ Shame on you! That is a shameful antisemitic equation. This is pure antisemitism what you just said!" Advertisement

Righteous fury

Danon completely infuriated at the comments refuses to let the interviewer space to speak continuing to shame her for desecrating the memory of the holocaust through such antisemitic comparisons.

Sky News apologized for the comments only 30 minutes later, saying: "Sky News recognizes the complete inappropriateness of this comparison and the offensive nature of those comments."

A statement from Sky News pic.twitter.com/XTQZnTcp31 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 26, 2024

"Sky News would like to apologize unreservedly for the comparison and to Mr Danon personally for making the comparison."