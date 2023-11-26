Sky News host refuses to apologize for accusing Israel of racism

After her interview with government spokesperson Eylon Levy, where she inquired if the Israel-Hamas deal to release Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages was racist, Sky News presenter Kay Burley took to X, formerly Twitter to clarify her intentions.

"Morning everyone," she wrote. "We often put one side of an argument to a guest so they can offer a counterclaim. Yesterday, I raised a controversial view from an earlier guest to allow another to respond."

Morning everyone,We often put one side of an argument to a guest so they can offer a counterclaimYesterday, I raised a controversial view from an earlier guest to allow another to respondEach morning we’re dedicated to presenting fairly the news of this war#IsraelHamasWar — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 24, 2023

In conclusion, she added, "Each morning we’re dedicated to presenting fairly the news of this war."

Israeli government spokesperson's response to Sky News's question

In response to the question, a surprised Eylon Levy refuted the accusation, stating, "Notice the question of proportionality doesn’t interest Palestinian supporters when they’re able to get more of their prisoners out. But really, it is outrageous to suggest that the fact that we are willing to release prisoners who are convicted of terrorism offenses, more of them than we are getting our own innocent children back, somehow suggests we don’t care about Palestinian lives. Really, that is a disgusting accusation."