Sky News host refuses to apologize for accusing Israel of racism

Following a contentious interview, "Sky News" presenter Kay Burley defends her line of questioning regarding the release of prisoners in the abductee deal

By MAARIV ONLINE
Updated: NOVEMBER 26, 2023 16:05
Screenshot of Eylon Levi's interview to Sky News on November 22, 2023 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA @EylonALevy)
Screenshot of Eylon Levi's interview to Sky News on November 22, 2023
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/VIA @EylonALevy)

After her interview with government spokesperson Eylon Levy, where she inquired if the Israel-Hamas deal to release Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages was racist, Sky News presenter Kay Burley took to X, formerly Twitter to clarify her intentions.

"Morning everyone," she wrote. "We often put one side of an argument to a guest so they can offer a counterclaim. Yesterday, I raised a controversial view from an earlier guest to allow another to respond."

In conclusion, she added, "Each morning we’re dedicated to presenting fairly the news of this war."

Israeli government spokesperson's response to Sky News's question

In response to the question, a surprised Eylon Levy refuted the accusation, stating, "Notice the question of proportionality doesn’t interest Palestinian supporters when they’re able to get more of their prisoners out. But really, it is outrageous to suggest that the fact that we are willing to release prisoners who are convicted of terrorism offenses, more of them than we are getting our own innocent children back, somehow suggests we don’t care about Palestinian lives. Really, that is a disgusting accusation."



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
media
journalism
Operation Swords of Iron
Gaza hostages
Hamas-Israel War