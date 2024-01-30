New legislation permits sales of alcohol in Israel after 11 p.m.

The Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved a proposal to allow the sale of wine in supermarket chains on Friday and holiday evenings after 11 p.m. The legislation was initially proposed by MK Rabbi Moshe Gafni and will now proceed to the Knesset plenum for an initial reading.

Currently, it is against the law to sell alcohol products in supermarkets after 11 p.m. Many consumers who do their pre-Shabbat or holiday shopping, especially in large retail chains, are unable to purchase wine for Kiddush the evening before, even though the stores are open until late hours, and they are not buying the products for immediate consumption outside, but rather for their homes.

Member of Knesset Rabbi Moshe Gafni is a member of the United Torah Judaism party, and the bill was supported by the Minister of National Security, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

MK Gafni's bill will advance and allow for the sale of wines in supermarkets after 11 p.m. on Friday evenings and holidays.

New legislation will allow for easier Shabbat preparations

MK Moshe Gafni argued, "The current form of the law causes unnecessary difficulties and harm to consumers who arrange their shopping for Shabbat. The proposed amendment gives the opportunity to purchase wines for Shabbat and holidays even after 11 p.m. There are many people who study and work until late hours and dedicate the late hours of Thursday to shopping for Shabbat or a holiday."

In many cases, consumers who conduct extensive shopping and wait in long lines at the checkout are disappointed to discover that they cannot complete their purchases if it is past 11 p.m. The wine or grape juice they wish to buy is intended for Kiddush or cooking in preparation for Shabbat and holidays." Consumers at a supermarket, illustration (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The amendment preserves the original purpose of the law but seeks to ensure that the restriction does not also adversely affect consumers who prepare for Shabbat, sparing them from having to return to the supermarket the next morning.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir commented, “The prohibition on selling alcohol after 11 p.m. is intended to reduce the violence associated with alcohol consumption during these hours, especially among young people. However, the law has caused injustice to the haredi religious public, preventing them from purchasing wine or grape juice for Kiddush or Havdalah on Thursday evenings and before holidays.

The State of Israel needs to show sensitivity to the needs of the haredi religious community. I am pleased to support the important law proposed by my friend, Knesset member Moshe Gafni."