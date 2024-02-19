Future of Russia Research Initiative - A new research project at Tel Aviv University

In addition to publishing articles and monographs, the initiative will host international conferences and workshops.

Tel Aviv University is currently in the process of launching its Future of Russia Research Initiative, which will be similar to existing centers that operate on the TAU campus for the study of the US, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and others. Under the leadership of Prof. Itai Sened, Dean of the Gordon Faculty of Social Sciences, the Initiative will focus on researching Russia’s past and future, while integrating geopolitical aspects, economics, sociology, culture, and more. The research initiative will also work to distribute articles and monographs and host international workshops and conferences. The Future of Russia Research Initiative’s operations will be possible thanks to a donation received from a group of donors, including Anatoly B. Chubays.

Prof. Sened: “The new Initiative will join the rest of the excellent research initiatives and centers operating at the University within the School of Political Science and the Entin Faculty of Humanities, the purpose of which is to examine, in-depth, the leading countries in the international arena. Topics include strategy, domestic and foreign policy, economics, and more. Needless to say, Russia is a world superpower, and therefore, we see great importance in promoting and developing research on the subject.”



