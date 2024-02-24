Police facilitate humanitarian aid entry to Gaza as protesters continue to disrupt

In recent weeks, officers from the Southern District, Border Police, and additional units of the Israeli Police in the area have been assisting the IDF in ensuring the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the police noted in a Friday statement.

The Israel Police added that it has been doing so while maintaining public order and in accordance with the instructions from the diplomatic-security level in light of protesters attempting to block the aid.

Large police forces have been deployed to the crossing to combat criminal elements in the area, according to the policy of the Police Commissioner and the Southern District Commander.

These steps have been taken to enforce the closed military area order and prevent civilians from entering it. Already there have been several instances of Israelis crossing these areas.

At the same time, this police presence is meant to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid through the inspection crossings of Kerem Shalom and Nitzana and allows for the export of goods from the port in Ashdod.

Additionally, officers of the Southern District now operate in the crossings area where there are still threats of sniper fire, anti-tank missile shooting, among other threats to civilian life. Their goal is to protect the safety and security of civilians, while engaging in dialogue with thousands of demonstrators who arrived at the crossings.

Friday morning, hundreds of police officers and Border Police fighters facilitated the passage of 79 trucks at the Kerem Shalom crossing despite protests from hundreds of demonstrators who arrived by car and on foot at the crossing, attempting to prevent the passage of cargo supplies.

The video below illustrates the work of the police officers and the actions of the protesters. Within the video, a police officer can be heard telling Israelis walking through a field that their presence there is forbidden.

At the border, the police detained a protester for questioning because they “did not comply with police instructions and attempted to breach the barrier,” according to the Border Police.

Protests against humanitarian aid entering Gaza continue

In their statement the police “urge citizens not to enter closed military areas, and for anyone participating in the protest to take responsibility and avoid breaking the law and order.”

Additionally, the Israel Police state that they will “not allow protesters to act in contradiction to the law by disrupting public order.” They say that they will act with “zero tolerance” towards individuals who do not comply with police instructions.

These protests have occurred for several months. Early in February, dozens of protesters blocked the path of humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing. In that instance, activists from the Tzav 9 movement stated that "the hundreds of aid and supply trucks for the terrorist organization Hamas will not enter through here today. We are proud and excited that the determination of this nation is winning. No aid will pass until the last of the hostages returns."

In a recent poll performed by the Israel Democracy Institute, when Jewish Israelis were asked if they support the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents, with food and medicine transferred by international bodies that are not linked to Hamas or to UNRWA, 68% of respondents said they do not support the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza under these conditions.