Rashida Tlaib casts 'uncommitted' vote in Michigan primary protesting Biden's Israel policies

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib submitted an "uncommitted" vote Tuesday morning in the state's presidential primary election.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American person in Congress, represents a district with the highest population of Middle East and North African people in the country.

She's a staunch critic of President Biden's support of Israel and a leader in the "Vote Uncommitted ' campaign encouraging progressive Michiganders not to vote for US President Joe Biden. Tlaib's sister organized the effort called "Listen to Michigan," which ran phone banks and social media efforts.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) speaks at a climate rally in Iowa in January. (credit: SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS)

Proud to vote uncommitted

In a video shared on Instagram after leaving the polls, Tlaib said she was proud to pull a Democratic ballot and vote uncommitted.

"We must protect our democracy. We must make sure that our government is about us, about the people," Tlaib said. "When 74% of Democrats in Michigan support a ceasefire, yet, President Biden is not hearing us, this is the way we can use our democracy to say, listen. Listen to Michigan."