Hunter Schafer arrested after storming onto stage while President Biden's Interview on Monday

On Monday, the star of the TV show 'Euphoria' was one of 33 protesters who were put under arrest after storming 30 Rock's studios during President Biden's interview on the "Late Night" show.The objective of the protest was to demand a cease-fire in Israel's ongoing war efforts against terror organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After a little over 20 weeks, Israel's ground offensive has killed approximately 30,000 Gazans, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the Strip. This led activists such as Schafer to raise their voices in protest of the US's continued support of Israel in the ongoing war against the terror organization Hamas.

Storming the studio

Hunter Schafer is a 25-year-old actress, director, social activist, and model who stars in the American teen drama 'Euphoria.' The actress joined a group of protesters who are associated with the extremist left-wing activist organization Jewish Voice for Peace as they trespassed on 30 Rock's studio's lobby.

Hunter Shafer (right) during anti-Zionist protest at 30 Rock's studios (credit: REUTERS)

With banners stating "Jews to Biden: Stop arming genocide" and "Lasting Cease-fire," Schafer and the group of protesters chanted "Not in our name" and "No more weapons, no more war. Cease-fire is what we're fighting for."As a result of the actress and her group's disturbance, she and 32 other protesters were escorted out by NYPD officers with their hands cuffed.

Biden's response during 'Late Night'

According to the New York Post, during an ice cream run with 'Late Night,' the US president said that a new pause in the fighting could come within days. "We are close [...] My hope is by next Monday, we'll have a cease-fire," the president told the reporters.However, the Biden administration stated that it is calling for a temporary cease-fire that would last no more than a month and a half.

"We still don't believe that a [...] permanent cease-fire, that this is the right time for that," Biden's office elaborated.This is because they believe that such a cease-fire would leave Hamas in charge and would lessen the terror organization's responsibility to release the remaining 134 Israeli hostages in Gaza. US President Joe Biden answers a question from a member of the news media as he and Seth Meyers visit Van Leeuwen Ice Cream in downtown New York, US February 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Ironically, the show 'Euphoria,' in which Schafer stars as the character Jules, is a remake of an Israeli series under the same name. Not only that, it was also created by the same people as the Israeli version: Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.