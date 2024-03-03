Tel Aviv protester climbs on car, driver keeps going

As protesters attempted to block traffic on the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, footage from the scene showed a car continuing to drive at high speeds after a protester climbed onto the hood.

The incident took place amid protests calling for national elections and the return of the hostages from Gaza. According to Israeli media, the driver of the vehicle seen in the footage refused to let the protester off of the vehicle when he asked and sped up in a way that threatened the protester's life.

תיעוד חריג מהמחאה בקפלן: הרכב מאיץ עם מפגין על מכסה המנוע @AnnaPines_ pic.twitter.com/TVNeu9oFgv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 2, 2024

Police said they were looking into the background of the incident.

"We will repeat and emphasize that going down to an intercity highway as part of an uncoordinated demonstration endangers both the lives of the demonstrators and drivers. We again ask that you do not choose this method of protest, as it could cost lives," said police.

Police operate at a protest in Tel Aviv. March 2, 2024(Credit: Israel Police)

Most protesters held an orderly demonstration

While the protesters were given approval to protest on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, a group of several hundred protesters began to block nearby roads and attempted to block the Ayalon Highway, with police arresting seven protesters while clearing the roads.

The police noted that most of the protesters who took part in the central demonstration followed the law and even thanked the police for maintaining the peace.

"Israel Police considers the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic country and allows protests as long as they are held within the framework of the law. At the same time the police will not allow disturbances of any kind or harm to the freedom of movement and any behavior that may endanger the safety of the public," said police.